Jan 02, 2022 at 13:59 CET

EFE

The coach of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Mauricio Pochettino, wait to Kylian Mbappé “I can continue for many years at the club,” although he knows that there are “two parts to a contract,” he said in reference to his possible departure to Real Madrid.

“Contract decisions in football can only affect if one does not have the suggested maturity, Kylian He has it, “said the Argentine at the press conference after the return from the Christmas holidays.

Pochettino said that PSG is aware of the situation regarding the contract Mbappe, 23, who ends June 30, but hopes the two can continue to collaborate for many years.

“Hopefully this year Kylian continue to have the performance it has had and that the solution is positive for everyone, “he added.

The Parisian team returned to training this weekend and this Monday they will return to competition, in the round of 32 of the French Cup, against Vannes, from the fourth division.

Pochettino He assured that this match is now their priority and that for the moment they are not thinking about February, when the knockout stages of the Champions League are held, where the club will face Real Madrid.

MESSI, POSITIVE OF COVID

The return to training this weekend was marked by the absence of Leo Messi, Juan Bernat, Sergio rich Y Nathan Bitumazala, who have tested positive for coronavirus and will not be able to return to France for now.

“Until he tests negative in Argentina he will not be able to travel to France,” he said. Pochettino on the positive of Messi.

For this 2022, Pochettino He asked for health for the entire PSG family and “to win every game.”

“Having the possibility of winning great things and competing in the best way, being authentic, happy and enjoying what we like,” he defended.

For its part, Neymar, who injured his ankle in the game against Saint-Etienne before the holidays, will continue his care in Brazil until January 9, according to the club, and his return to training will be in about three weeks.