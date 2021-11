Chocolate Milk and Cookies Shake

This shake is ideal for chocolate lovers, just as the name suggests. It is made with a chocolate custard base and an irresistible crumble made with powdered versions of chocolate chip cookies, chocolate cookies and cocoa.

Christmas Cookie Shake

This shake is inspired by the classic Christmas cookies, and it is the classic that we have tried in previous years. Contains a base of vanilla custard, vanilla crumble and pieces of Christmas candy.