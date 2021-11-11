I never tire of saying how well Mercadona is doing lately with its launches in the perfumery area, at Caesar what is Caesar’s. And it is that, for a good season, the bets in this section have been really surprising, with super attractive products and with really good qualities.

So, today I have to tell you about the Elixir d’Automne Collection, a limited edition of bath products with which you are going to enjoy the beauty, surely as much as I do I have already had the opportunity to try them.





It must be recognized that the moment of the bath / shower, beyond doing it for hygiene, can become an experience if we know how to choose the products we use well and, above all, if we have the opportunity to spend the time it deserves with it. to relax and enjoy.

Therefore, in this task of turning our daily bath into an authentic spa, Mercadona has launched this collection made up of a hand cream, eau de toilette, a body scrub, body wash, hand soap, body butter, bath salt, and body oil in which all products share a same perfume which is a real treat. In fact, I will tell you that I did not expect that I liked it so much.

And it is that it is a combination of notes of bergamot and red berries, with a floral heart and a woody background and creamy that melts into the skin and leaves it slightly perfumed in a super pleasant way.





But, in addition, we are facing a collection with a packaging ideal that goes beyond everything we have seen so far in Mercadona, things as they are. And it is that it is a super elegant, beautiful design that seems one of the expensive ones, with containers in amber tone that have been designed so that all of them can be integrated into different environments, thus creating a pleasant atmosphere.





Of course, first of all, according to what they tell us from the supermarket chain, this collection is contemplated as in three moments of use:

In the morning (as a daily routine): After a good revitalizing shower with the Gel Elixir , we will hydrate the skin with Body oil –Containing Argan Oil, Calendula Oil and Macadamia Oil– until completely absorbed. Before leaving home, we will complete the hydration with the Handcream , which we can carry in the bag to reapply during the day and keep them protected and nourished.

After a good revitalizing shower with the , we will hydrate the skin with –Containing Argan Oil, Calendula Oil and Macadamia Oil– until completely absorbed. Before leaving home, we will complete the hydration with the , which we can carry in the bag to reapply during the day and keep them protected and nourished. For a relaxing bath time: They propose that we prepare the bathtub with the Bath salt that, in addition to cleaning and perfuming the body, will help relax our entire body, including the mind; and we will create foam with the Bath gel . While we bathe we can also take advantage of to cleanse the skin in depth with the Sugar Body Scrub , to continue once dry with the Body Butter, formulated with Shea Butter and Vitamin E, and a hint of Eau de Toilette .

They propose that we prepare the bathtub with the that, in addition to cleaning and perfuming the body, will help relax our entire body, including the mind; and we will create foam with the . While we bathe we can also take advantage of to cleanse the skin in depth with the , to continue once dry with the formulated with Shea Butter and Vitamin E, and a hint of . Express moment: and as a third option, they propose a shower with the Bath gel, apply the Handcream or spray the Eau de Toilette on the neck and wrists and we’re ready for the day.

The truth is that the products, besides smelling really good, they are highly recommended, because they clean respecting the skin, hydrate it, take care of it, also do not dry it out or attack and creates a great feeling of well-being with really good prices, like everything we find in Mercadona.

Without a doubt, a super signing that you cannot miss because you are going to love him as much as we do.

This product was provided for testing by Mercadona. You can check our business relations policy for more information.

Photos | Mercadona