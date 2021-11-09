Twitter is testing a paid subscription in a few countries around the world, and we have finally been able to test it: Twitter Blue is a notable improvement for the social network that focuses on personalization and tweeting. Of course: despite being paid, Twitter Blue does not remove advertising from the application.

Paying for a social network was made possible this year thanks to Twitter Blue, a trial subscription that can currently be used on iPhones in Canada and Australia. This limited access is intended to strengthen the functions premium Twitter, a set of add-ons that allow you to get more out of the app. We have checked it.

Twitter Blue, more options without removing ads

Left, Twitter Blue benefits; right, selection of icons for the app

The subscription cannot be purchased yet, but it can be tested from outside of Canada and Australia using VPNs and from the Twitter beta for iOS (you also have to be pretty lucky). This is how I did it: I managed to activate Blue through my App Store account, its price is 2.99 Canadian dollars. Although yes, the subscription is also a trial: Twitter does not charge anything yet for its premium service.

Before describing all the advantages that are currently available on Twitter Blue, I must emphasize that the social network has not yet eliminated the most annoying thing from its platform: the ads. Therefore, Even if the subscription is paid, the advertising continues to appear, a contradiction for any payment service. Hopefully, after testing, one of the pillars of Twitter Blue is the removal of ads from your app.

As I said, the subscription (fictitious) must be done from the Twitter application itself. Once the VPN is activated (to Canada in my case) the Twitter Blue icon appears in the hidden menu on the left. After making the (false) payment through the App Store, the application receives the premium settings with the following options:

Undo tweet . Blue adds a timer to the publication (customizable) that allows to confirm the messages before finally publishing them.

. Blue adds a timer to the publication (customizable) that allows to confirm the messages before finally publishing them. Reader. The reading mode of the threads can be adapted to the chosen font size.

Selection of topics

Theme . Twitter Blue offers six different themes to choose from. The selected color is applied to the links, the publish button and the rest of the elements with accent color.

. Twitter Blue offers six different themes to choose from. The selected color is applied to the links, the publish button and the rest of the elements with accent color. App icon . You don’t like the blue icon of the app? You can choose several, including seasonal ones.

. You don’t like the blue icon of the app? You can choose several, including seasonal ones. Labs. Twitter Blue is a trial that includes trial features. That is the purpose of the Labs section: it currently allows you to set conversations.

Season icon for Twitter

The chosen customization applies to the Twitter app for iOS exclusively, It is not transferred to the Android app or to the web. In my experience, it is not that the appearance changes excessively, but it does apply that own touch that elevates the use above “normal” Twitter. Of course, the main function does not compensate for the cost of the subscription.

Undoing tweets is the hook, but it doesn’t do much. Still

Undo tweet button (with yellow theme applied)

Twitter has accumulated a class action lawsuit almost since the beginning of the social network: the option to edit tweets. From my point of view, this it would dilute the spontaneity of messages, responses and threads. At the end of the day, that errors are reflected not only brings humanity, it also opens the door to enhance the conversation.

“Undo tweet” is the name of Twitter Blue’s flagship feature. In itself, it is nothing more than a customizable timer up to sixty seconds which offers the possibility of rewriting the message and confirming it. Nothing else, it does not allow to edit a tweet already published; even if it is useful for those who comment without making a second reading.

Beyond curiosity, Twitter Blue does not add too many advantages to the official Twitter application. Yes I liked the greater customization, also the fact that the social network offers services premium to those who use the platform the most. I hope that the withdrawal of the advertising is in the definitive functions of Blue.