We tested the screen of the Honor 50. Your secret weapon?

Besides, this Honor 50 is also striking that, on the one hand, the ratio of the panel is 19.5: 9. This fits like a glove when it comes to enjoying multimedia content, such as videos or games. Besides, in order not to lose the step of what is currently in style, the device has a frequency of 120 Hz , something that is always appreciated and which we will talk about later regarding whether its operation is good or not. In short, on paper there is no fissure on this phone in what has to do with the screen you use.

The screen size of this phone is 6.57 inch , dimensions that have become quite common in Android devices today. Something that stands out about this component is that it has an excellent frontal use, since it reaches almost 90% thanks to almost priceless frames and the front camera is located in a hole right in the center of the upper area that is quite small. . The resolution is Full HD + , so there is nothing especially remarkable here compared to the competition that this terminal has in the market.

Good image quality

We have been quite satisfied with how any content looks on the Honor 50. The pixel density, which reaches 392 dpi, it is more than enough for the definition to be high and accurate. And, for example, this makes for a great experience when viewing all kinds of applications or the letters of text documents. In addition, we have not found any problem in what has to do with the tactile response, since the sampling reaches 300 MHz and, therefore, the sensation of immediacy before the pulsations it is fantastic.

One of the things that we liked a lot about the screen of the smartphone we are talking about is that the colors are represented in a very reliable. We have not detected excessive tendencies towards cold or warm environments, so naturalness is the predominant note. In addition, the dynamic range it handles is quite wide, allowing it to be compatible with HDR10 +. This is excellent, but as always taking advantage of it depends largely on whether the applications have the terminal activated… And, here, it must be said that on Netflix we could not take advantage of this option for the moment, but on YouTube.

Something that we found the most interesting in the team is the excellent integration that has the screen with the casing, showing excellent continuity that, among other things, enables a very comfortable grip and which many are sure to appreciate. When it comes to resistance, we have not detected any problems in this regard.

A towering glow

Without being spectacular, it does stand out compared to other models on the market that have a similar price (about 499 euros). The management is excellent in all kinds of situations and we have achieved brands that reach up to 750 nits having activated the automatic operation. The truth is that this is differential … like the 500 that are achieved in manual. And, this, combined with the integrated OLED panel, makes for a great overall picture quality.

In what has to do with contrast work, there is also good news, since it allows you to manage intensities quite preciseEspecially with blacks, which was beneficial when it came to playing. The fact is that, once again, the Honor 50 shows a good behavior that, without being exceptional, we do value as very good.

How is the frequency managed?

The truth is that the operation is quite good, since there are different possibilities such as setting everything manually or automatically. In the first case there is no secret, since if necessary it forces everything to go to the 120 Hz maximum allowed by the terminal. In the case of using the dynamic configuration, it must be said that it adapts quite well … and there are some surprise, for example that the drop to 90 Hz occurs automatically if the telephone is not used. And this makes it work quite differently than usual where it is reduced to 60 Hz.

It should be noted that, contrary to what happens with other models on the market, with the Honor 50 you can enjoy some games at 90 Hz, and this allows for a more vibrant and fluid experience. The fact is that the high frequency is quite useful and positive, and we have had a good feeling when it comes to how the frequency control works.

Opinion

Well, the truth is that we liked it a lot the quality of the screen of this phone, since we have detected very few faults and a good image quality is always achieved thanks to its powerful brightness and a more than remarkable color management. It must also be said that they are not lacking all control options expected in the operating system, so you can set different color modes (we recommend Vivid) or indicate how you want the frequency to work.

In short, the Honor 50 panel is very convincing and it has nothing to envy to what you will find in its great rivals on the market … and, in many cases, it surpasses them without difficulty, for example in brightness. Therefore, without classifying this model as excellent, it is well above the average and, in this way, we have to say that a great job has been done with it and its OLED screen.