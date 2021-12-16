Talking about Razer inevitably entails taking the floor gaming To the mind. The name of the brand is tied to the aforementioned term, which refers to the field in which many of its successes have originated. However, as I commented in the Razer Book review, everything what is usually classified as a product gaming, actually, it has the same foundation as any product not focused on the gaming but high performance.

The laptop example is pretty good. A computer like the Razer Blade is focused on this field, but its components are equally valid for a professional who is dedicated to video editing, 3D or mathematical models. An extremely powerful GPU, a top-notch CPU, the most efficient cooling possible… There are many common patterns in both niches.

For Razer, therefore, it makes all the sense in the world to also bet on the field of productivity. Much of the learning they developed for their products focused on the gaming it is perfectly valid in other sectors. Why not take advantage of it?

As i said, the Razer Book is proof of this transfer of technology from one segment to another. But he’s not the only one. The brand has also launched several accessories focused on productivity in recent years. The three most recent are the Pro Glide XXL, the Pro Type Ultra, and the Pro Click Mini. We are talking about a large mat that covers almost the entire desktop, a wireless mechanical keyboard and a small focused mouse.

What are the Razer Pro Type Ultra, Pro Click Mini and Pro Glide XXL like?

Let’s start with the mat Pro Glide XXL, of which few things can be said, but all of them quite positive. As you can see in the images, the idea is that it covers almost your entire work area, including the place where you place the keyboard.

This mat protects the surface of the desk, which is covered by a cloth surface that is pleasant to the touch. Its grayish tone, in addition to being neutral enough to fit in with various types of decoration, also hides dirt or wear created over time. A completely white or black mat, for example, is likely to age worse.

Given its dimensions, the surface through which you can move the mouse is immense. This is especially useful if you are working with large screens or multiple monitors in parallel. And yes, it is a minor benefit, but, taking into account the large number of hours we spend in front of a computer working each week, these types of improvements are very welcome. At no time do you have to worry about relocating the mouse in the center of the mat so as not to get out of it. You have so much margin that the mouse It will always be located on the correct surface, ready.

An interesting fact about the mat is that, thanks to the rubbery material on the bottom, adheres perfectly to the surface from the desk. That is to say: once located, it will not move from the place where it is unless you use force with it or lift it. Essential in a product of this type.

The perfect complement, according to Razer, for this Pro Glide XXL is undoubtedly the Razer Pro Type Ultra, your new productivity-focused mechanical keyboard. The main virtue of it is that, as I have said, it is mechanical. A type of keyboard that in recent years has caused more and more interest due to the pleasant sensation that they transmit when typing with them.

This Razer Pro Type Ultra, yes, promises to be silent. Or at least, quieter than usual. Yes, it makes less noise than other mechanical keyboards, but that does not mean that it is comparable to, for example, the level of decibels generated by a Logitech MX Keys –or an MX Keys Mini–. That is to say: it is still a keyboard that makes more noise than usual.

Sound is not a problem in many situations – if you work at home, for example, or with headphones. Nevertheless, it is something to evaluate when you work in an open office with several people around you or in a usually quiet space. The sound of the keys may not be annoying to you, but it may to other people. Even more so if, as is my case, your work focuses mainly on writing. And, although this keyboard, as I said, makes less noise than others, it is something that you should also consider.

When it comes to comfort, few negative things can be said about this product. The mechanism under the keys transmits a feedback pretty good; the keys have a correct size, as well as a correct separation; and, in the box, Razer includes a wrist rest that, although it is not the most aesthetically attractive, it does fulfill its function: to accommodate the wrists to reduce fatigue.

The body of the keyboard has a metal top sheet, while both the keys and the rest of the chassis are covered in plastic. A look which matches quite well with the rest of Razer’s suite of productivity-focused products (like the Razer Book). Aesthetically, yes, I consider that the product complies, but does not fascinate. Keyboards like Vissles LP85 or some models of Keychron they are, in my opinion, more attractive.

The Razer Pro Type Ultra, on the other hand, It has a battery inside that, connected via Bluetooth, promises up to 214 hours of use, which translates into almost a month of use. Figures that are undoubtedly positive. Of course: this figure can be reduced if you use the dongle 2.4 GHz or based on the intensity of the backlighting of the keys.

Talking about dongle, something positive to note is that you can use the same for both this keyboard and the Razer Pro Click Mini, which allows you to free up USB ports on your computer – useful if these are scarce. The keyboard, like others in its category, can also be connected to multiple devices simultaneously via Bluetooth (up to three).

By last, The Razer Pro Type Ultra allows you to program keys with macro recording, recharges via USB-C and comes with a complementary application from which various parameters can be customized. What I miss most is better compatibility with macOS, both at the level of software –Synapse is not available for the Mac– as in the hardware –Offering a version with keycaps designed for the Mac–. In the world gamingSkipping the Mac is not a problem, as these teams are not focused on that niche. But when it comes to productivity, Apple computers are one of the most common solutions.

The third leg of the suite room productivity is the Razer Pro Click Mini, a small mouse whose natural habitat is the backpack in which you transport your laptop. Perfect to take with you wherever you go, whether you have to work in a cafeteria or in a hotel.

The touch of the mouse, the buttons and the wheel – which has a free scrolling mode – is quite good. I also like how quiet the two main keys are. It also has a level of precision enough not to despair using it for hours. And, depending on the brand, it is capable of running for up to 30 days uninterrupted.

The Pro Click Mini, however, has a few factors against it. One of them is that It does not have a battery, but batteries, which are less practical. Another is that it doesn’t work properly on some surfaces – like a finishing table. glossy-. And the last one is that it competes with products like the Logitech MX Anywhere 3 – the portable version of the acclaimed MX Master 3 -, super solid from a functional point of view and superior in some respects.