We tested the performance of the realme GT Neo2. How is power going?

Great work capacity

By using the telephone on a day-to-day basis, we verify that the fluency with which you can run all kinds of apps is Excellent, regardless of the load that this supposes in front of the software and hardware used by the terminal. The feeling of always having a little more than what you may need even in multitasking situations is constant, this has a lot to do with having more than enough RAM memory to always get out of any situation (Be careful, it includes the possibility of adding more in a virtual way, using an option included in the operating system).

An example of what you will be able to achieve with the realme GT Neo2 you can see below when reviewing the data that we have obtained in the different synthetic tests that we use when testing mobile terminals in MovilZona. To highlight the magnificent behavior it offers in general when the maximum is demanded from the processor.

As we have mentioned before, the internal storage is UFS 3.1. This has ensured that we always obtained high data read and write speeds. This may not seem especially important, but the truth is that the impact it has is very positive on the operation of the terminal. The reason is that it allows you to take full advantage of the high power of the SoC, since it always has information to manage so there is no bottleneck that prevents it from exceeding almost all of its competition in the market.

Running with games

Inside the processor of the realme GT Neo2 you will find a GPU Adreno 640. This also offers a behavior superior to the average of its market segment, which is especially due to its higher clock speed, which has as a consequence a greater capacity when moving graphics in three dimensions.

The fact is that when testing titles such as PUBG or Asphalt, which in its latest versions offers quite complex and quality graphics, we have achieved excellent results that are always above 30 FPS. This means that at no time has any lag appeared… and always with the highest image quality available. Obviously, this is not a pure and simple gaming terminal, but what is certain is that you will not have problems when it comes to enjoying any game that exists for the Android operating system (at least at the moment).

It is also interesting to note in this section that the control temperature is quite efficient. It is true that it is not the best that we have seen today among models that have a similar price, but you will not have to put down the phone at any time even if you spend many hours running titles with 3D graphics. Of course, there is room for improvement here.

Connectivity and use

In the first of these two cases, it must be noted that the realme GT Neo2 is not going to give you any problems. An example of what we say is that the use of both NFC and Bluetooth has always left us good results, since everything is done as expected and, in addition, we have not detected any failure in compatibility and reliability.

A separate case is the behavior of the Wifi. Here, in general, the operation has been quite correct with constant speeds and without failures when accessing any type of router. But we have detected that at times there is a drop in performance which does not result in a disconnect, but it does slow the transfer rate. These peaks have been very specific and have hardly had any impact on the operation of the phone.

The rest of the usability options must be said that the layer above Android (called Realme UI 2.0), we found it quite good and in general it perfectly meets what is expected right now in a device like the one we have analyzed. Without consuming many resources, but with improvable possibilities such as being able to reduce the number of steps to reach certain sections of the Settings, we want to highlight especially the good behavior offered by the fingerprint reader which is integrated under the screen of the realme GT Neo2 – which is due, among other things, to the good size of the optical sensor.

Opinion

We liked it a lot in the performance section of this phone, since practically there is no fissure in the behavior it has when executing applications or taking advantage of integrated elements such as the fingerprint reader. With the possibility of improving access to WiFi networks, the truth is that you will be quite satisfied if you decide to buy the realme GT Neo2.

Even this terminal has more than enough muscle for you to play any title that currently exists on the market and, with total security, those that are to come in the near future. The truth is that its good hardware is noticeable, especially the storage, so this is a smartphone quite recommendable.