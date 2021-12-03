We tested the battery of the Xiaomi 11T, does it improve the Pro model?

It does not disappoint at all

As is logical to think, exceeding a day of use with the Xiaomi 11T is more than possible … and it cannot be otherwise taking into account the hardware that it includes and we have commented. In addition, with a use that is not less – regular video reproduction and Internet access in a fairly constant way with 5G data- we’ve always managed to get through a full night and in some cases exceed the morning after the moment in which the last full charge of the terminal was carried out. Therefore, the Xiaomi 11T convinces, and a lot.

In tests where the screen is always onWe have to say that the performance is quite good, but it shows that the integrated 6.67-inch AMOLED panel consumes more power than we expected. This is not critical, it all has to be said, and never falls below 10 o’clock without having to resort to a plug. Therefore, if you go on a trip you can enjoy games, series and movies without excessive worries. An important detail is that the brightness version in this section is good, since there are no major differences in setting it to half its power or almost to the maximum.

The frequency does not give problems

The Xiaomi 11T allows uploading to a frequency of up to 120 Hz, and it is important to know if doing this is a great detriment in what has to do with autonomy. When analyzing the behavior of the device with this configuration and with the maximum capacity always active, we verify that the damage that exists compared to the use of 60 Hz it does not even reach 8%. Therefore, it is not necessary to give much thought to the use of the best possibility.

It is important to mention that an automatic use is a good choice, since the percentage drops to 6%, but again we do not see a great reason not to make the most of the possibilities of the Xiaomi 11T. Besides, we did not find any variation when it comes to using the different color settings that the device allows on its screen, so there is no excessive consumption in any of them … and this is good news.

Software options

There are no great possibilities in this model compared to the competition … and there is no lack of something that is used when it comes to adequately managing the energy consumption of the device with the desired configuration. An example of what we say is that the usual Saving modes that allow you to get out of more than one trouble in case of being low on battery and not having a plug nearby.

Additionally, there are interesting possibilities, such as being able to configure the behavior of the operating system with the Applications that stay in background. So, for example, if there are any that abuse and should not, you can avoid undesirably draining the battery. As is common, there is also a historical consumption graph and a list in which you can see the apps that have consumed the most energy. Therefore, it is fulfilled, but without great fanfare.

Fast charge

As we have indicated before, the maximum power that can be used with the Xiaomi 11T reaches 67 W, which places it among the best of the mid-range that currently exists. The truth is that the times that are obtained are really good, since few models exist now that are capable of passing from 0 to 100 in just 42 minutes. These are spectacular times … how to keep in mind that with thirty minutes you get to 86%. Plain and simple spectacular.

Something that we liked a lot is that the existing temperature control is very good. In all cases, even if the possibilities of the terminal are maximized, we have not detected problems in this section that prevent us from continuing to use the phone in a normal way. This is something very positive, since not all teams that are faster achieve this, and the work done by Xiaomi with its fast charging technology must be valued very positively.

Opinion

The truth is that the section on autonomy is completely differential on the Xiaomi 11T, especially compared to other models on the market with a similar price range. Even the results that we have obtained in the different tests carried out with this equipment are ahead of the Pro version of this product range. Therefore, it must be said that this mobile looks very good.

It is a success that a compatible charger with 67 W power is included with the phone, since the steps that other manufacturers that no longer supply it are not followed. Furthermore, due to its excellent temperature control Since the frequency of the screen is not a great handicap, we have to say that we liked -very much- everything that has to do with the battery of this device that is completely right with the hardware that has been integrated.