The temperatures are already starting to drop and there is no turning back, to keep the hydration of the face at bay, it only remains to ally with moisturizers. Therefore, today I want to tell you about the last cream that I have been using in recent weeks, it is Rilastil Aqua Intense 72h, and it is precisely perfect to prevent the skin from suffering during this time of year.

I will start by saying that I love the format of this cream, a simple tube like an ointment, I have always found it to be a very practical format, and perfect to take anywhere.

Regarding the texture of the cream, we can say that it is dense but much less than a petroleum jelly and when you spread it it becomes more watery, and without realizing it has already been absorbed, but you still feel that it is on the skin, like a very thin film-forming film, which will protect the skin throughout the day and prevent water loss. And also, just that movie that leaves, makes it work great as first of any makeup base.

Among its ingredients is the hyaluronic acid that hydrates both deeply and superficially, and to help enhance the function of hyaluronic acid, contains Hydraboost which is a biotech enhancer. It also has Ceramides that reduce the loss of water from the skin. And thanks to its formula, ensures that the skin is hydrated and thus avoid skin or roughness typical of dehydrated skin.

It is a cream recommended for all skin types, even the most sensitive, in my case when I apply it I feel that it refreshes and calms me, and despite containing perfume (too intense for my taste) does not make me any reaction.

Price 22.25 euros.

Rilastil Aqua Intense 72 h – Facial Cream Gel

