One of the Apple services that was still not working in Spain is now accessible to users in this country: Fitness + comes to the iPhone, iPad and Apple TV; with Apple Watch as the pairing device. And we have tried it: we tell you first-hand what you can expect from this sports platform.

Playing sports at home became almost an obligation during the coronavirus pandemic: videos and apps with exercises kept us from losing shape. And Apple took the opportunity to create its own training platform, Fitness +. Introduced alongside the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE, the platform was limited to a handful of countries. And a little over a year later, Fitness + expands its promise of burning calories to Spain and more territories.

Fitness +, directed classes directly on your screen

Apple’s sports platform has been slow to expand beyond the initial countries. And it has done so by maintaining a limitation that makes it difficult to access its workouts: All the videos are in the original version, only the subtitles are translated into Spanish. For those who know English there is not too much problem, quite the opposite of those who need to read the subtitles and only have the iPhone screen at hand.

Fitness + starts in Spain with the clear limitation of the language, that is an inconvenience that must be assumed before starting the trial period. Default, Apple gives away the first month to those users who have not tried it yet; with three free months of Fitness + for those who recently purchased an Apple Watch. This is our case: we bought an Apple Watch Series 7.

After clarifying the controversy that the language creates, we must define what type of exercise is proposed by Fitness +. Because it is not a virtual gym, nor is it a training platform that allows you to direct your practices to a specific level, muscle group or bodybuilding machine: the most correct way we can think of is define Fitness + as a collection of classes conducted on the phone. If you are used to going to the gym, and you were looking for an application that prepares you exercises based on your level, it is probably not for you.

Fitness + on iPad

In the area to which Fitness + is circumscribed, that of directed classes, we cannot say that it is a bad product: all workouts are enjoyable, there is a great variety, the coaches (and companions) clearly teach how to exercise and the music accompanies not only to keep up, but also to motivate. So far no problem.

Fitness + on iPhone

From our point of view, Apple misses the great opportunity to guide users in the type of training, intensity and preparation schedule. Since the Health and Fitness applications keep track of all sports practices, as well as exercise trends, why not create an automatic list of classes through Fitness + based on the user’s actual fitness? ? It is one of the serious absences: automatic recommendations.

An automatic recommendation system that selects practices based on the statistics of the Trainings is greatly missed

The experience using Fitness + is very good, but not much better than going to YouTube in search of videos with classes directed by type of exercise. It does have a plus point in the collection of videos available: Fitness + is renewed every week with dozens of proposals. And they are suitable both for those who want to kill time burning calories and for those who want to promote the habit of exercise without leaving home. Or going to the park, for example, that it is possible to take the coach on the mobile device.

Lots of variety, but with limitations that dilute the experience

Fitness + on iPhone and Apple Watch

Fitness + offers directed classes on a large number of sports, meditation, stretching and recovery practices. Its video grid is very similar to that of any streaming application: there are recommendations, news, you can search by categories and by a selection of programs for different fitness and health states. The number of videos is so high that it is often more difficult to choose one than to train. Like with Netflix, wow.

To use the training platform it is not essential to wear an Apple Watch, but it is recommended: Fitness + superimposes on the display screen (iPhone, iPad or television) both heart rate and practice time and health rings. As soon as you play a directed class, the timer on the clock is activated to register the healthy values.

Each video practice provides a very brief description of the type of training. The problem is that you never know what specific exercises are performed, at least until the video is viewed for the first time: it is not possible to advance or rewind the playback. What do you want to do Pilates and is there a stretch that you cannot do because you suffer discomfort? You won’t know if the Fitness + video includes it or not until you watch it.

Fitness + on iPad

As we said at the beginning, all the videos are very entertaining: the coaches are motivated and they convey that motivation to you. Each of the practices begins smoothly and increases in intensity depending on your level.. And everything is registered in the Fitness profile, just like the rest of Trainings.

Fitness + workouts are recorded alongside individual practices

In addition to viewing the videos on the screen, you also there are practices that can be done only with the Apple Watch. To do this, you need to connect a pair of headphones: the indications are made via audio. In English, of course.

Perfect for amateurs, not so much for those used to the gym

Fitness + on iPhone

Following a video makes it easier to perform the movements correctly, it also makes the practices more enjoyable (and fun). The problem lies in focusing the entire Fitness + experience on the directed classes since there are many more ways to train apart from following the movements of a coach through videos.

Creation of exercise tables, recommendations by level, practices adapted to free training sessions, creation of an automated profile based on health data … They are some basic premises that should be asked of a gym. And Apple should not have it too difficult to meet them, which already has a complete sports record of those who use their phones and watches to train.

Fitness + has arrived in Spain with a price of 9.99 euros per month and 79.99 euros per year. In addition, it can be purchased together with the Apple One Premium subscription of 28.95 euros per month. The first month is free. And Apple gives away three months with the acquisition of an Apple Watch.