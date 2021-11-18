We have tested one of the titles that make up the new trilogy launched by Supercell: Clash Quest is a game based on the characters of the saga that offers quick games with a mechanics somewhat different from the usual one. Strategy, puzzles, a multitude of items to collect and a lot of fun. Do you want to play it on your Android?

Supercell, creator of iconic mobile games such as Hay Day or Clash of Clans, is in the development of several new titles, both for Android and iOS. Three of them form a trilogy based on the characters of the Clash Royale; which in turn derive from the now mythical Clash of Clans. The trilogy is in testing, but it can now be downloaded on Android by following very specific steps. We have checked it with the Clash Quest.

More automatic, less strategy

The key to the Clash franchise is the battles, whether automatic (as in Clash of Clans) or by manual selection of the different selected warriors (Clash Royale). In Clash Quest Supercell maintains the mechanics of the battles between the characters, although now loses some ability to create a somewhat more arcade experience. And without human enemies.

In Clash Quest we have a map with different phases or seasons, quite similar to what games like Candy Crush propose. The title presents a succession of combats where we will have to open the chests as we advance in difficulty through the different screens. And the arenas, divided in two with the upper part dedicated to the enemies, offer a 3×3 board that is clearly reminiscent of the “auto Chess” genre.

As usual, we will have to assemble our squad of warriors by choosing the Clash characters that we have available. These characters will appear available as we advance in level, and always after opening the “loot boxes” or loot boxes, so common in free games. Supercell does not include advertising in its games, Clash Quest is no exception.

The gameplay is more or less simple: once the desired warriors have been chosen, Clash Quest will place them on the game board according to the boxes that are free. You have to interact with each character by tapping on him: he will launch his attack against enemy units without us being able to select the target, all automatically (the characteristics of each warrior are taken into account). The strategy is in choose the sequence of attacks well so that they are eliminating the enemy lines with the least possible number of casualties.

Attack and counterattack actions will follow each other until the different screens of each phase (four) are passed with their respective final screens at the conclusion (with more loot). Depending on how well we do it, we will get more stars and, on the rebound, a increased number of chests with items, characters and upgrades inside.

Apart from the targeted attacks of the Clash warriors, we can make use of massive weapons, such as fireballs. They are more limited, both in the number of them that will appear in the chests and when playing them in each phase.

Already in testing and easy to download on Android

Supercell maintains Clash Quest in tests within some Nordic territories, both for Android and iOS. In the case of the first system, it is quite easy to access the download and installation of the game: it is a process of a few minutes that goes through create a Google account in one of the countries participating in the beta.

To download Clash Quest on Android you need to use a VPN (TunnelBear connected to Sweden, for example), you must create a personal Google account from your mobile where you will install the game and, once this account is created, just use it on Google Play to search and download Clash Quest. Once you download it you will no longer need to connect with a VPN: the game will run smoothly. You can even register it with your regular Google account and Supercell ID. This way you will keep the progress and all the achievements.