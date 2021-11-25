We tell you what is Dr. Nowzaradan's diet to lose weight

Do you want to lose weight and do not know how to do it? Find out here everything about Dr. Nowzaradan’s diet, which will help you to eliminate those extra kilos that cause certain discomfort in your body.

Last update: 23 November, 2021

When you want to lose weight, in addition to exercising, one of the most essential aspects that you should know is that you need to have a good nutrition plan. You will have to go through a caloric deficit, in which you will have to consume fewer calories than those you burn during the day. And this is possible thanks to the diet of Dr. Nowzaradan.

A good eating plan is the one recommended by this famous expert. He has helped many people, during their professional career, to lose some sizes and pounds. They are talking about Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, better known as the Doctor now. Its popularity is due to the series of Discovery, Deadly pounds, since he is the main specialist.

The doctor has created a fairly effective diet. In it, he shows his patients that they are obese and that they are going to undergo surgery for bypass gastric, what steps to follow. In this way, you are giving tips people to reduce the risks at the time of the intervention.

One of the most significant aspects of eating plan is that those who follow it will not go hungry at any time, since it is designed so that the necessary food is consumed.

What is Dr. Nowzaradan’s diet?

This regimen is formulated in 3 main meals and 1 snack. Only 1200 calories should be consumed during the day. On the other hand, ultra-processed carbohydrates are left out, while plant proteins are increased.

1. Breakfast

During every day, at breakfast, you can drinking a cup of coffee that has skim milk. This can be accompanied by a few slices of bread with butter and jam. A surprise for you, right? You won’t miss the candy!

2. Lunch

According to the following combinations, you can eat 2 of them on day:

Vegetarian salad, chickpea with spinach and rice pudding.

Tagliatelle with tomato, bean cream and applesauce.

Vegetarian salad, stewed lentils and custard.

Green beans with potatoes, paella with vegetables and pear in syrup.

Leek soup, mixed vegetable salad and a cup of plain yogurt.

Vegetarian salad, mixed vegetable salad and roasted apple.

Potatoes in green sauce, chickpeas with rice and a pear in syrup.

3. Snack

For this opportunity you can only consume a coffee with skim milk, accompanied of a shortbread or 5 Maria cookies.

4. Dinner

Here you can choose the combination that you like best:

Cream of beans, omelette and a homemade flan.

Vegetarian salad, mixed vegetable salad and mixed fruits.

Soup minestron, omelette with potatoes and mixed fruits.

Vegetarian salad, omelette of two eggs and applesauce.

Zucchini cream, French omelette and mixed fruits.

Vegetarian salad, rice with mushrooms and mixed fruit.

Vegetarian salad, spinach with béchamel sauce and mixed fruits.

Dr. Nowzaradan’s diet is a good option for you

As you have seen, this diet incorporates a lots of plant protein, fruits and vegetables. However, there are also some proteins of animal origin. In addition, dessert is not left out, helping you to calm your cravings if you have a need for something sweet.

However, this is an eating plan that has some restrictions in some respects. So you can carry it out if you have visited a specialist in advance, who will tell you that this nutritional regimen is suitable for you and that it will not generate any health problems in the future.

