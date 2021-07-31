“Hypermotion“, The technology based on artificial intelligence that Electronic Arts has implemented in its latest version of FIFA. It will certainly stoke the passion for (virtual) football and eSports. In fact, FIFA 22 bill with important figures of Mexican soccer such as Jorge Campos.

His colors and talent marked an entire generation. 🧤🇲🇽

Now Jorge Campos is one of our Heroes #FUT. Wait for it in # FIFA22 https://t.co/ccjGZ0KtSe pic.twitter.com/ZKAUqSzAOL – EA SPORTS FIFA LATAM (@EASPORTSFutbol) July 16, 2021

What is the hypermotion ?

A new bet for thePlayStation which consists of real-time analysis (or machine learning) to recreate realistic soccer scenes. What do we mean by realists? This technology has analyzed hundreds of hours of game play globally. For each player, he has analyzed his dribbles, his Chileans, his headers. He has also analyzed the interaction between players with their rivals and allies; tensions within the game, among countless parameters.

The result is a realistic play setting that would continue to be nurtured day by day with each world cup or tournament.

Technologies involved

Victor Ayora, from Movistar eSports explains the two technologies involved in hypermotion.

On the one hand, we have large-scale motion capture. That is, instead of recording players in a study, who interpret certain plays or passes (this was done for previous FIFA installments), plays in real matches are analyzed.

On the other hand, there would be the technology of machine learning. That is, machine learning. Thus, hypermotion continues to analyze the plays and interactions of real players to provide an increasingly immersive gaming experience. Not only that, this technology predicts the possible scenarios after certain interactions in the game, which would make the “moods” of the match emulate as naturally as possible. For example, in a goal kick, each player could react differently while visualizing the trajectory of the ball.

As a result, FIFA 22 has more than 4000 new animations.

Gaming experience

Victor Ayora has already played FIFA 22. He was surprised by the changes in EA’s new game at the defense line level. The defenders work much better as a team, which makes it more difficult to filter passes to reach the goal.

In the attack there are also changes. For example, on a corner kick, players will react differently and specifically in order to hit the header.

According to Ayora, “the forwards managed by artificial intelligence will take up to six times more decisions per second than in previous deliveries [de FIFA]. “

Hypermotion, but only on some devices

The news that has disappointed fans around the globe: hypermotion is NOT available on PC. This is because, according to EA, this would increase the minimum requirements of the machines to play FIFA 22, which would not be positive for many gamers. This justification, however, does not convince the experts.

Thus, hypermotion is only available on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. Nintendo Switch players have the “Legacy” version that fans have not liked at all in the latest FIFA installments. In Xbon One and in Play Station 4 the latest game improvements are applied, but there is no hypermotion.

All in all, FIFA 22 promises to be a fantastic game, which could also join the new generation of eSports betting on websites such ashttps://sportsbet.io/es