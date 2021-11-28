The washing machines come with instruction books and the clothes always have theirs on the label. And despite everything, some white garment sneaks into a wash of color, resulting in a whole stylistic indentation. Plus it seems like it’s always our t-shirts total white favorites those that fall from grace Do you suffer a case of clothes dyed by another garment that you want to save in any case? Don’t panic, we have the solutions.





How to save clothes dyed by another garment with ammonia and dish soap

If your clothes have come out full of color stains, this option is ideal. You will need a spray bottle, to fill it with equal parts water, ammonia and soap. With it you can spread the mixture on the faded specks. Rub them in with a toothbrush or nail until the color begins to lighten. Afterwards, wash your clothes to remove the soap and the fading will be gone.

Fix clothes dyed by another garment with bleach

The first thing you should do is check that the clothing dyed by another garment you are going to work on is resistant to bleach, which is always indicated on the label. If yes, then immerse it in a bowl with hot water and half a saucepan of bleach until you see the stain disappear.

If your clothes dyed by another garment do not resist bleach, use green tea

If your garment is colored, you may destroy it using bleach. That is why we are going to follow the same procedure mentioned in the previous paragraph, but changing this cleaning product for an infusion of green tea. What’s more, rub salt on the most intense stains thoroughly. Let it rest for 15 minutes and go to the washing machine!

Rescue your clothes dyed by another garment with water, salt and a lot of ice

You will not need hot water, thus preventing even the garments from shrinking. In a container add water and ice until clothing is covered faded by another garment, with half a cup of salt. Give it half an hour to take effect and finish the job in the washing machine. So you won’t have to get rid of it!

Clothing dyed by another garment is no match for eggshells

It will sound Martian to you, but the boiling water with egg shells It is the perfect match for those damaged clothes. When it comes to a boil, turn off the heat and add the clothes. The color is gone instantly and you just have to rinse and dry in the sun. Of course, first check that your clothes accept high temperatures.

Use cold milk to recover clothes dyed by another garment

This is time consuming, but effective if none of the above have worked. Just dip the faded clothes in cold milk for about 12 hours, making sure to change the liquid every 3 hours to renew it and that it is always fresh. The milk will absorb the stain.

Laurel and bicarbonate, a perfect mix for clothes dyed by another garment

Try boiling water with a few bay leaves and two tablespoons of baking soda. When the herb infusion, strain the water and let it cool down. Then, immerse the clothes dyed by another garment in it and let it act for a few hours to eliminate traces of color.

Photos | Andi Csinger, Happily Gray, Bikinis & Passports, Mija.