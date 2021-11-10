The Supercell universe has a new jewel in tests that can now be downloaded on Android mobiles: Clash Mini, the “spin-off” of Clash of Clans, started in the form of a staggered launch. Few countries can access the game on the Play Store, but it can be downloaded as an APK.

After the enormous success that Supercell achieved with Clash of Clans, the company developed a new game with which it aimed at the genre of one-on-one battles: the Clash Royale ended up becoming a mobile classic. Fast-paced games, a more or less equal learning curve (at least until the high levels hit) and a few characters as loaded with charisma and unique attacks. Given the success, it is not surprising that Supercell continues to squeeze its franchise.

Clash Mini, the “auto chess” with figures from the Clash Royale

Supercell confirmed that it was developing a kind of Clash of Clans trilogy with three games where the battles between the well-known characters are diversified. Clash Mini is one of them; next to Clash Quest and Clash Heroes, three titles that will be landing in mobile app stores.

The developer company assured that the first wave of countries already have Clash Mini available for download. Spain is not among the initial territories, but it is not very difficult to play since it is enough to access the APK download from websites such as UpToDown. Clash Mini is not IP blocked, so you don’t need a VPN to play – just install the APK and you’re done.

Clash Mini maintains PvP battles on an arena, although this new installment boasts the “auto chess” genre to place a board with different positions. Following the strategy, and taking into account the number of figures and their level, you have to place figures on the pitch until you get three victories in each fight.

As usual in “free to play” games, Clash Mini is free at the cost of including in-game currency with which speed up processes and get better chests. It is simple to play, it does not involve too much mystery and it maintains the stars of the Clash Royale; in the form of collectible figures.

While Supercell finishes deploying Clash Mini, you can access the game by installing the relevant APK. It is valid for Android 4.1 and higher.

Clash Mini

More information | Supercell