Maria Herreros is one of the most promising illustrators on the current scene. And we don’t just say it, Taschen editorial itself says it (it appears among the 150 best current illustrators of its volume Illustration Now!). The Valencian graphic artist has become famous for its characteristic line, able to draw the real beauty and emotions of society in a magnificent way. And its popularity is growing like a rocket.

Illustrations for comics, books, brands, own works, co-editions with museums and exhibitions in various countries … Maria does not stop. It currently has two active exhibitions: PHOTODUMP The Show until November 29 at the Modus Operandi gallery and the first art exhibition in Spain dedicated to the delivery on November 12 and 13 in Madrid and on November 19 and 20 in Barcelona.

On the occasion of this second, organized by Just Eat, in which other artists of the current scene such as Ana Jarén, Ricardo Cavolo and Álex de Marcos have also participated, share a few minutes with Jared.

According to the food delivery platform Just Eat, the 21st century has completely transformed the way in which food is present in our society and also how it is interpreted by new generations of artists. That is why he has invited artists to reflect on the favorite gastronomies of the Spanish and on how we relate to hunger.

María is happy that brands are partnering with creators. “All support for art is necessary and a contribution to the cultural fabric of our environment”, he points out. For her, creating a work dedicated to food delivery has been easy because she considers that food integrates naturally with people. “Food is life, a privilege and part of our cultures”, keep going.

Tell me about your illustration, why have you decided to represent Hawaiian gastronomy and do it this way?

Although I have not been there yet, I have always felt an emotional connection with Hawaii and have been very interested in its culture. He was clear that he wanted to represent the Hawaiian woman, and also place her in the present but with respect and knowledge of their traditions.

“I take every opportunity to highlight the relevance of women and their contributions to society.”

As you say, your poster is not only a tribute to Hawaiian gastronomy, but also an applause to the women of this island; in fact, her title means “powerful woman.” Why did you find it important to convey this?

The efforts and relevance of women and their contributions to society are too often overlooked, so I take every opportunity I can to highlight them. It is a very passionate subject for me.

Do you eat a lot of food at home? Is the Hawaiian the one you like the most? Tell me a top restaurant that is worth it.

I really like the Ukulele Poke Bowls Poke, and in general the super healthy thing is Hawaiian food, although I also have my pizza days.

Mario Suárez, art curator and co-director of Gunter Gallery, explains that “This exhibition talks about how delivery has changed not only our habits, but also that it can represent a change in the way that Art approaches the food. They are new codes, more human, closer ”, what do you think he refers to?

The fact that we consume not only the gastronomy of a country or region, but also its culture and that we learn about the origins of what we give to our body, is always an added value.

How have digitization and social media influenced your work? Do you consider them responsible for this boom that illustration is having?

They are a very valuable tool, as long as you control them and not vice versa. For all communicators. I think the focus is now more on entertainment and video creators.

“Standardized beauty makes me uncomfortable.”

Tell me about your characteristic style, how did you find it? They say that you highlight the defects, do you consider that it is the truly beautiful thing about each one? They also say that you focus on understanding emotions and loneliness, is that right?

For me the fact that it is qualified like that is already interesting. What I think is that it is idealized in a generalized way and we are used to that standard. Standardized beauty makes me uncomfortable and moving between the border between aesthetically beautiful and disturbing fascinates me.

“The road to success in the art world is hard and beautiful at the same time, like almost all things worthwhile.”

Were you always clear that you would dedicate yourself to this? How has the road been? Taschen herself considers you one of the most influential illustrators of the moment.

It is a privilege to be selected by Taschen from among so many talented colleagues. The road is hard and beautiful at the same time, like almost all things that are worthwhile. I never valued another option so I suppose that at least the issue of doubts was ruled out.

What do you inspire when it comes to working? How is your work process? Do you ever crash?

In ideas, interests, I am very curious. I get carried away by topics that catch my attention, until one of them makes me think more deeply and what I want to communicate emerges. I don’t crash per se, but I get very exhausted after periods of high concentration.

Of everything you’ve done so far, what are you most proud of?

From my last book ¨Georgia ÓKeeffe¨ with the Astiberri publishing house and the Thyssen museum, my last expo, PHOTODUMP at the Modus Operandi gallery in Madrid (until Nov 29) and the book that I am finishing now, La Machorra, with Lunwerg (Planet) about being a girl in the 90s who rejects binary roles and is afraid of becoming a woman.

“I would like to experiment with documentary video.”

The next thing you would like to do?

Let normality return to travel and paint murals around the world. And I would love when I finish my current book to have a lot of time to paint many ideas that surround me, and perhaps illustrate a classic. I also want to experiment with documentary video. I have a couple of ideas about it.

As an expert in the world of comics, graphic novels and illustrated biography, what do you recommend reading?

Everything Simon Hanselmann, Anna Degnbol or Lala Albert does. From classic Remy Charlip.

The exhibition “Art & Delivery” It will be open to the public for free on November 12 and 13 at Galería Ciento y Pico (Calle Velarde, 14). In addition, the second and last exhibition opens in Barcelona, ​​at the Spathios gallery (Carrer de Santa Magdalena, 9) on November 18 and will be open to the public on the following days 19 and 20.





Photos | Justeat, @mariaherreros