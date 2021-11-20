Raise your hand that has not ever had a milium on the face, that is, that small white cyst that forms on the skin and that, being frank, is the sea of ​​annoying and unsightly. I’m sure there are many of you who suffer (including myself) so it never hurts find out a little more about them by asking an expert on the subject.





Thus, we have spoken with Dra Paloma Cornejo who has told us that, basically these miliums are fat balls: “This frequent reason for consultation consists of small whitish balls that appear on the eyelids, cheeks and other regions of the face. They are produced by accumulation of keratin that instead of scaling is trapped in a capsule. It is not acne, nor is there pus inside. The cause is unknown but it is more frequent in oily skin, exposed to the sun and sometimes they also appear secondary to reparative processes “.

Likewise, he tells us that another cause may be due to genetics, as is my case for example that, having dry skin, they also come out. But in any case, we must not confuse them with acne and, therefore, we must avoid handling them in the same way that we do with pimples of pus.





As for how to avoid them, Dr. tells us that, in reality, being fat balls that are formed for different reasons, if they’re going out, they’re going to do it anyway. Even so, he has recommended us some other care that could help us avoid them.

When there is a tendency to suffer from them, we must avoid oily cosmetics If we have oily skin, use sunscreen and apply glycolic acid or retinoic acid at night to promote skin renewal. The superficial peels They are also an excellent option to avoid this accumulation of keratin.

In any case, as we say, especially the genetic ones, They will continue to leave us, but if we have a good routine, we have a better chance that they will not make an appearance.





And then we would be left to know how we can remove it and, as we always say, the best thing is to go to a professional that could be from a cosmetician to a dermatologist that will begin with a good asepsis of the skin using alcohol or chlorhexidine and removing them, for example, with a small needle that create that kind of exit tunnel because, having no pore, we cannot remove them in any other way.

Specifically in the words of Dr. Paloma Cornejo tells us that “The capsule must be excised or with a cut or CO2 laser and extract the content. Anesthesia is not usually necessary or, in cases of multiple lesions and sensitive regions, topical anesthesia is applied “.

It must be borne in mind that there are very mild cases as it happens to many of us in which we have one or two very occasionally but, nevertheless, there are much more acute cases that will need a more thorough treatment.





As we say, it is best to go to a professional, but if we are going to remove it at home, the procedure is basically the same: sterilize a fine needle with alcohol, prick it over the milium to its center and press lightly to make it come out. All this process, it is best to do it very carefully so that the skin suffers as little as possible and if they come out in the area around the eyes, directly avoid doing it and leave it to those who know.

In conclusion, the ones we have to deal with are something that brings us upside down, things as they are, however, as we see, it does not require too much effort to remove them and we can always have some other ally to be able to keep them at bay as best as possible. .

Photos | Pixabay