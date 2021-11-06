Swarovski enjoy a unique and special prestige, and each season its jewels become a timeless bet that many want to bet on. The firm launches hundreds of unique designs every season with the intention of sneaking into our jewelers, and this Fall 2021 presents us bracelets that will never go out of style.

The most classic and timeless elegance

The firm has timeless designs where elegance and savoir faire They promise to accompany us 365 days a year. These are very subtle and simple options capable of adapting to any style and situation.





– Emily bracelet, 95 euros 80.42 euros.

Swarovski Emily Bracelet, White, Rhodium plating





– Tennis Deluxe bracelet, 250 euros.





– Constella bracelet, 145 euros 138.96 euros.

Swarovski Constella Bracelet, White, Gold-tone plated





– Tennis Deluxe bracelet, 145 euros.

Designs with a groundbreaking touch

This 2021 the brand has surprised us with groundbreaking designs -but no less versatile-. With large stones or a different color combination, these bracelets will break many hearts. Together or separately, Swarovski knows how to make a difference with very little.





– Harmonia bracelet, 300 euros.

SWAROVSKI Harmonia Jewelry Collection for Women, Clear Crystals One Size





– Time bracelet, 115 euros.





– Harmonia bracelet, 400 euros.

Full-color versions that will take center stage

If you are one of those who need to add color to your day to day or are looking to expand your collection with fun options, these proposals come with the intention of staying. Playing with shapes and tones, these designs will be the protagonists of the final look.





– Millenia bracelet, 400 euros.





– Dulcis bracelet, 350 euros.





– Orbita bracelet, 300 euros.





– Tigris bracelet, 399 euros.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Photos | Swarovski