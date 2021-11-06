Swarovski enjoy a unique and special prestige, and each season its jewels become a timeless bet that many want to bet on. The firm launches hundreds of unique designs every season with the intention of sneaking into our jewelers, and this Fall 2021 presents us bracelets that will never go out of style.

1 The most classic and timeless elegance
2 Designs with a groundbreaking touch
3 Full-color versions that will take center stage

The most classic and timeless elegance

The firm has timeless designs where elegance and savoir faire They promise to accompany us 365 days a year. These are very subtle and simple options capable of adapting to any style and situation.

Swarovski Bracelet 01

– Emily bracelet, 95 euros 80.42 euros.

Swarovski Emily Bracelet, White, Rhodium plating

Swarovski Emily Bracelet, White, Rhodium plating

Swarovski Bracelet 02

– Tennis Deluxe bracelet, 250 euros.

Swarovski Bracelet 03

– Constella bracelet, 145 euros 138.96 euros.

Swarovski Constella Bracelet, White, Gold-tone plated

Swarovski Constella Bracelet, White, Gold-tone plated

Swarovski Bracelet 04

– Tennis Deluxe bracelet, 145 euros.

Designs with a groundbreaking touch

This 2021 the brand has surprised us with groundbreaking designs -but no less versatile-. With large stones or a different color combination, these bracelets will break many hearts. Together or separately, Swarovski knows how to make a difference with very little.

Swarovski Bracelet 05

– Harmonia bracelet, 300 euros.

SWAROVSKI Harmonia Jewelry Collection for Women, Clear Crystals One Size

SWAROVSKI Harmonia Jewelry Collection for Women, Clear Crystals One Size

Swarovski Bracelet 07

– Time bracelet, 115 euros.

Swarovski Bracelet 06

– Harmonia bracelet, 400 euros.

Full-color versions that will take center stage

If you are one of those who need to add color to your day to day or are looking to expand your collection with fun options, these proposals come with the intention of staying. Playing with shapes and tones, these designs will be the protagonists of the final look.

Swarovski Bracelet 08

– Millenia bracelet, 400 euros.

Swarovski Bracelet 09

– Dulcis bracelet, 350 euros.

Swarovski Bracelet 10

– Orbita bracelet, 300 euros.

Swarovski Bracelet 11

– Tigris bracelet, 399 euros.

