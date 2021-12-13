More than a year ago we had our first look at Project Athia, title that would eventually be revealed as Forspoken. From its first moments, the game attracted a lot of attention because it looked like a true next generation experience. In recent months we have already learned more about this project thanks to new advances in video, but recently Square enix invited us to a session hands-off where we could see an extended gameplay and here we tell you about our initial impressions.

To begin with, it is important to mention that Forspoken It will be an open world adventure, with everything and different locations to explore and side missions to complete. However, to differentiate itself from the other games of the genre, its developers will be implementing a “magical parkour” mechanic that allows you to Frey, protagonist of the title, navigate this world in an elegant, fluid and fast way.

From what they showed us in the gameplay, this mechanic will be one of the most important elements for exploration in Forspoken And it looks like it could have some use in combat as well, which looks really amazing. Despite being a preliminary build, the animations and the sense of freedom that mobility causes in the game are almost palpable. Because it will be an exclusive experience of PS5 on consoles, I hope you also supplement this with the use of the DualSense.

In addition to the parkour system, players will be able to place markers on the game map to help them navigate around AthiaHowever, those who prefer to discover things on their own will also be rewarded if they decide to go off the beaten path. As players progress through the story, new areas and zones will be unlocked to explore.

In this gameplay we also had the opportunity to meet Cipal, a city that will act as a kind of HUB where we can interact with some other NPCs to learn more details about them. Cipal It is the last vestige of humanity in Athia, Nevertheless, Frey You can also come across the ruins of other cities and towns that will offer a little more lore over the ancient inhabitants of the earth.

Throughout our entire adventure in AthiaWe will have to face a lot of enemies, but where did they come from and who are they? The main antagonists of the game are the Tantas, crazed and evil sorceresses who rule Athia, but they weren’t always like this. Its authors explained to us that an event known as La Ruptura was responsible for corrupting everything it touched. Exactly what caused it is unknown, but as a result, animals turned into beasts, men into monsters, and the free and safe lands are now dangerous realms.

Before The rupture, the Many they were benevolent matriarchs who took it upon themselves to reign with dignity, integrity, and virtue. Now that they are no longer, it will be up to Frey to stop them and to do so we will have an extensive arsenal of magical abilities at our disposal. As such, Frey He won’t be able to carry weapons, but even without them, his magical abilities look extremely fun and in this gameplay we got to see a little more of them.

As I was telling you a few moments ago, Frey She will only be equipped with magical abilities to deal with her enemies, but don’t let that fool you as they seem to be extremely fun to use. There will be range skills, from distance and even traps, and as a player you can mix all of them to take out enemies in very creative ways. These abilities can also be leveled up for far more heartbreaking effects.

No matter what your preferred play style is, Forspoken It will let you have the approach you want to each confrontation. For example, you could use only melee magic to fight up close, or if you prefer to add a little more strategy to the mix, it will also be possible to combine different abilities for different combat effects. For example, in the gameplay I saw Frey He used a giant bubble of water to encapsulate the enemies and subsequently released an ice shower to destroy them all quickly. This not only looked graphically amazing, it was also extremely rewarding. And by the way, it will also be possible to go unnoticed in front of a group of enemies thanks to abilities that will allow you to become completely invisible in case you prefer a more subtle approach to each objective.

If you want to rest from combat, it will also be possible to find different recess points distributed throughout the map, which will allow you to forge improvements to increase your capacity for medicine or materials that you can carry, as well as improve your skills or simply recover all your points. of life.

Forspoken It will also offer a certain level of customization to the user beyond combat. Frey you will be able to equip different layers and accessories that will give you certain boosts to his abilities, as well as some others perks unique. These accessories will also be visually reflected on the character, so you will have to choose between what you like the most and what will really give you useful bonuses.

In addition to the above, there is a curious system to increase the efficiency of your magical abilities when painting the nails of Frey with special patterns using Break shards. Its developers wanted to represent skill enhancements in a way that would be part of the history of Athia, as well as merging them with something that was recognizable in our modern world. In general, the entire package of combat in Forspoken It looks promising, and I think it will definitely be one of the strongest points in this game.

Regarding the technical section, its developers explained that they want to have an option to 2K at 60FPS and another from 4K at 30FPS with ray tracing, but they will give us more details on this in the future.

To be completely honest, I wasn’t too excited about Forspoken, but because of everything I could see, this game happened to be one of my most anticipated the following year. I’m a little concerned about how ambitious it looks and frankly I hope the final product meets my expectations. I can’t wait until May to finally get my hands on what’s new in Square Enix and Luminous Productions.

Forspoken will come to PS5 and PC on May 24, 2022.

Fountain: Atomix