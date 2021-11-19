We put the Abarth F595 to the test on the Jarama Circuit

The scorpion firm has shown us on the historic Jarama layout, in Madrid, what its new limited edition model, the Abarth F595, is capable of doing. An alternative that is a step above the access model 595 and that presents a striking aesthetic to say the least.

Abarth is not willing to abandon the success achieved by its flagship model, the Abarth 500, a vehicle that already has more than a decade behind it and that, although there are many voices that are raised calling for a complete generational change, the firm Italian continues to turn the screw of her funny sports car, since, as we know, his relief is scheduled for a couple of years, when the firm kicks off its new all-electric model range.

Today we have the honor of meeting in person the new Abarth F595, a new limited edition of its playful model that is presented in the first instance as a tribute to Formula 4. This takes its starting point with the well-known Abarth 595, the entry model to the range, and elevates the architecture of this up to a higher level, both for the aesthetic area and for the performance. Its nomenclature has been extracted from the access model already mentioned, while the Initial “F” is borrowed as a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the brand’s inclusion in Formula Italia. Result: round.

The iconic scorpion signature model is now embodied in a new, spicier version

Still a hooligan

In its aesthetic section, it is true that its general design and its characteristic appendices do not change in broad strokes if we compare it with the model from which it comes (the Abarth 595). If we look at it from the front, we will know that we are facing an F595 thanks to the small details painted in bright blue. This shade, called Blue Rally, is found in the lower bumpers and in the rear-view mirrors. Another point to look at will be its 17-inch black wheels.

If we take a look at the rear is where we will find the most remarkable point of the entire exterior of the vehicle, and those are its exhaust pipes arranged in a double and vertical format. From the brand they call this as Record Monza, and they certainly give that distinguished character to the exterior so sought after by Italians, as well as emitting a most palatable sound (to put it correctly). On the boot lid we will see the F595 insignia. Its bodywork can be decorated in 6 remarkably similar colors, since they move in a palette of white, gray and black tones. This has been done with an express reason, and it is none other than not to camouflage its blue painted appendages, which are its hallmark. For those most eager for open-air enjoyment, the F595 is available in both a coupe body and a convertible moonroof.

Inside we do not find clearly differentiating features of the model in which we are located, and we do miss something more differentiation in this sense. On the dashboard itself we find the 500 badge, the general name of the model, while its upholstery is finished in matte black plastic, matching the bezel that circumscribes the central infotainment screen that continues to be 7 inches with Apple connection CarPlay and Android Auto. But one of the best points that the Abarth F595 presents are its bucket seats that have a more than outstanding grip, although if your idea is to drive this car often through bumpy areas or long motorway trips, perhaps you should look for a version with somewhat more soft and comfortable seats.

A hallmark of the F595 is its Record Monza exhausts

In the more technical area, the Abarth F595 installs the same engine block as in its brother from which it derives. Its 4-cylinder T-Jet gasoline engine, 1.4 liters of displacement and 165 HP, capable of delivering a maximum torque of 230 Nm from 2,250 rpm, while the power, for its part, will find its maximum peak in a high range of revolutions, more specifically at 5,500 rpm. The turbo has been modified and is now presented signed by Garrett who as soon as he makes his stellar appearance does so, in a stellar way. Its suspensions are a McPherson with stabilizer bars on the front axle, while on the rear it runs with a torsion bar with stabilizer bar. The brake system is made up of 284mm diameter ventilated and perforated discs on the front axle, and 240 mm in the rear axle. In running order, the figure on the scale stops at 1,100 kilos.

All of these knickknacks are to blame for the Abarth F595 running the 0 to 100 km / h in 7.3 seconds (7.4 seconds in case of equipping the automatic transmission), while the odometer will stop once we reach its ceiling located at 218 km / h. As a gearbox we will have two to choose from, a first manual with 5 speeds, and as an alternative, a 5-speed automatic with paddles behind the wheel.

In the rest of the characteristics we continue to find the already known data of the access model 595, such as rear seats that are somewhat fair but, after all, existing; the boot space has a volume of 185 liters, something scarce but more than appropriate if we notice that we are facing a car with a length of just 3,660 mm. In short, this Abarth is a real toy with which to go out and have fun and be the center of attention, both for its striking aesthetics and for its captivating sound that emanates from its four tailpipes with such a particular aspect. .

The rear of the Abarth F595 is striking, to say the least

Test on the Madrid track

At Motor.es we have been among the first lucky ones to get the hang of the new toy from the Italian firm of the scorpion. We were able to carry out the test on the historic Jarama route in Madrid. Up there we go to know in depth what this little guy is capable of. After a little talk by the instructor, we got behind the wheel of the F595 and started his 165 hp 1.4 with a noticeable sound audible from several meters away.

First of all, certainly the driving position feels remarkably high, even more so if it does not have a specific regulation for this parameter. Your seat is hard but its grip is superb, a real driving position developed by and for racing track. The steering wheel features a conventional design, there are no changes in this regard, as its size is quite good to carry out sporty dynamics.

We go in first and leave slowly through the pit lane of the Jarama Circuit. We go out onto the track and the revelry begins. We raise the gears beyond 6,000 revolutions to extract the full potential of this toy, and the truth is that it is capable of getting more than one smile from you. Its dynamics is of a real kart and it can become a bit more playful than usual if little experienced hands are placed on the wheel.

The potential of this model on the track is very high

The sound that emanates from its engine block at high turns is more than remarkable, while if we reduce to high turns it is possible to receive a prize in the form of a small backfire. Its 165 hp are seen severely on the historic track making the laps go by much faster than we would like. Although its suspensions offer us a remarkably rigid setting, its steering, on the contrary, perhaps should offer a greater weight in order to give us even more radical sensations. The same happens with the gearbox, since one with a much more marked travel and greater resistance would make the sensations at the wheel of this Abarth give a 180º turn.

Despite this, our test is quite short, just four laps on the Jarama Circuit that serve to give us a first glimpse of what this little toy is capable of offering. Personally, in addition to this contact on the track, I would have liked to put it to the test on more conventional roads, such as an urban one or a twisty mountain road, but everything will come. As a brief contact the Abarth F595 has left me with a great taste in my mouth. It has a very playful and badass touch that we particularly love and it is capable of turning many heads.

Starting price

The Abarth F595 is positioned as the second step in the scorpion signature range, just a step above the 595 access model and as a more performance alternative to it. Above this are other versions such as the 595 Turismo and the 595 Competizione, not counting the special editions and with a much more radical approach, such as the 695 70th Anniversario, the 595 Esseesse or the 695 Esseesse at the top of the list. In purely economic terms, The F595 has a starting price of 26,000 euros, that if we are fast and we take advantage of the initial campaigns launched by the Italian firm, we can get one for 20,200 euros. A remarkably cheap price if we look at the beautiful toy that we take with us in exchange.