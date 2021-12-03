We present you a summary of this third auction

Astar Network, a project that auditioned for Polkadot’s parachains, turned out to be the big winner in the third edition of the auctions that took place between November 25 and December 2. Polkadot through his Twitter announced the news this morning, being thus that by virtue of the events, that the Astar project becomes part of the parachains lists together with Acala, and Moonbeam, winners of previous editions.

Congratulations to @AstarNetwork on winning Polkadot’s third auction! Astar will be onboarded at block # 8179200 [Dec. 18] at the beginning of lease 6 with the other first 5 auction winners. Over 27.1K network stakeholders locked up DOT in favor! Https: //t.co/ZFSzeAhc4x pic.twitter.com/mABXLeRnKh – Polkadot (@Polkadot) December 2, 2021

In this edition in which a total of 99,112,811 DOTs have been contributed at the time of writing this note, there was an aggregate increase of approximately 4,106,599 coins which would represent in percentage figures for this edition a contribution of 4.32% of the total DOT that have been contributed to auctions. It is also important to mention as data that the number contributed to the auctions currently represents 8.67% of the total issued DOT.

It is to be clarified again that the Polkadot auctions are an event that functions as a bidding assembly where those who want to take part as financing bidders, they must place their DOTs as collateral to support the blockchain project that they would like to see connected to the network’s parachain space, and in return receive a reward.

The auctions are carried out under the modality of candle auctions, an auction modality that despite being the first in the list does not guarantee the winner because there is a secret bidding period during the auction that is the one that is taken into consideration to determine the triumphant project and avoid possible dishonest movements or last minute anchors.

The winner: Astar Network

Astar Network became the big winner of the third edition of Polkadot’s parachain auctions this morning with a total of 10,333,552 DOTs contributed by 27,710 stakeholders. The amount of contributions in DOT represents twice less than the previous winners, Acala and Moonbeam, who won for more than 30 million DOT received. These numbers, which can represent a great difference with respect to the previous winners, will result as it has begun to be seen right now, that in the next two and last editions of the auctions they will be increasingly closed in the results of the figures to choose the project winner.

It should be noted that Astar, a project that seeks to connect multiple layer 1 blockchains to Polkadot, despite being the winner, at the time of starting the auction it started from the second position with 8,127,023 DOT received, behind Parallel Finance that had 8,520,370 DOT , and it wasn’t because the candle ran out during the auction that an increase of up to 14.04% made him the winner of the bidding. As a curious fact, we can also observe in the following graph that it was not the first time that Astar Network and Parallel Finance are in direct competition and it is that in the last edition it would be Parallel Finance that surpassed Astar Network in the amount of DOT received, and he would send whoever was the winner in this third edition to place number two.

Laggards

Regarding the projects that have remained to compete in the last two editions of this round of parachains auctions, we will mention the three remaining that are at the top of the raking list in these editions and are visualized to compete in what remain from auctions: Parallel Finance, Clover Finance, and Manta Network.

The Parallel Finance project, which despite having started first, above the winner Astar in the third edition of this first round of auctions, culminated in second place with an increase of 10.47% in DOT received, from the moment the auction began to the moment writing this note. For their part, Clover Finance and Manta Network are located in the fifth and sixth position, competing with each other with a very close count in these last two editions, at the time of writing this note they have a difference of only 279,957 DOT received, with Clover Finance leading with an increase of 7.56% in the contributions received, in the case of Manta Network an increase of 7.31%. It should also be noted that among these three projects the one that has received the most stakeholders so far is Manta with 6,732 contributions, a metric that up to now is led by Moonbeam with 48,346.

DOT incidents

Currently, DOT has responded to the behavior of Bitcoin, it has not been able to make a difference in this regard, which indicates that the asset is still lacking maturity, which we could see, despite the fact that it does not have maximum supply, when the parachains and the entire Polkadot ecosystem begin to develop in a broader way.

However, for now, the price had fallen below the $ 35 zone, a fibonacci zone of 38.2% that had been mentioned as important to maintain if not the risk or the possibility of going to look for the $ 30, during the trade. Bitcoin’s dip reached as high as $ 32.21 resting on the 20-week MA, then went to look for the 20-day moving average, but was met with a rejection close to $ 40. The USD 35 is currently presenting itself as a strong support where it could show consolidation if Bitcoin accompanies, the important thing to highlight is the closing of the weekly candle since as we can see that there is a bullish channel in formation, being the current zone of 32 at $ 36 the channel support, being able to indicate, only if Bitcoin accompanies the beginning of a rise.

It is important to note that you should not consider this as an investment recommendation or a trading operation, it is only an informative and technical note that the editor makes according to the behavior of the movements that occurs in the market, and does not expressly represent the overview of Cointelegraph in Spanish.

