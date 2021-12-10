It has always been said that the Christmas lottery is a tax on people who do not know mathematics, ignorant people who do not know the real chances they have of winning the prize. But the reasons that lead us to play el Gordo every Christmas are more social than anything else: on the one hand, it is already a deeply rooted tradition in Spanish society and, on the other, we fear that we are the only fool in the company who does not know has made gold by not spending those paltry 20 euros.

So far so good. It is true that it is practically impossible. But the lottery is also something important: a community ritual where everyone feels better participating. And studies support this theory: We are happier if we buy.

The bliss of probability. Five years ago, an article in EL PAÍS read in its headline: “I am a mathematician, and this is the reason why I do not play the lottery.” The reasons are quite clear if we take a look at the probabilities that we will get something in various draws. In the ONCE coupon, we have a chance of 15 million; in the Primitiva and the Bono Loto, somewhat better, one among 13,983,816; even better in the National Lottery, with one in 600,000 in the Thursday drawing. Worse is if we play the EuroMillions, where we only have one chance in 76,275,360 of hitting the winning combination. And yes, even so, we continue to play even though we know we have everything to lose.

The probability that you get hit by the fat man on Christmas is also surreal. If we take into account Laplace’s theorem applied to probability, we obtain that P (probability of an event occurring) = (favorable cases) / (possible cases). That is, P = 1 / 100,000, or what is the same: 0.00001. Each number comes out only once, so we will have 0.00001 chances for each number that we buy that it touches us.

The important thing is to participate. Although buying lottery tickets is not a rational investment from a financial point of view, it can be for our well-being. Something that would explain why the majority of the population participates at least once a year. For this reason, a study published in Experimental Economics wanted to go further. They conducted an experiment using data from the Netherlands and found that participation in the lottery increased participants’ happiness before the draw. And winning a small prize had no effect on happiness. That is, people are not only interested in the results, but they enjoy the game.

Consequently, they concluded that participation in the lottery has utility value in itself and part of that utility is consumed prior to the draw.

Happier. One explanation is that the lottery game itself has utility value. There is a non-monetary or process utility to participating in a lottery. Lottery players may experience positive emotions before and after the draw that can result from the hope of a happier life, the fun and excitement of the game, as well as social bonding activities when the lottery is played together with family members. or friends.

Positive emotions after the draw can stem from winning a prize, even when the prize is very small and lower than the purchase price of the lottery ticket. It is, in the end, that illusion of knowing that you are playing something. And that many close people do too.

And why do we play? There is a multitude of psychological investigations that try to explain it. The doctor of psychology Kevin Bennett summarized them in an article of ‘ Psychology Today ‘, where he collected the cognitive biases that lead us to think that it is a good idea to invest a couple of euros each week in a bet. On the one hand, there is unrealistic optimism despite the fact that the information you have should make you more cautious.

In the case of the lottery, hunger is combined with the desire to eat. Not only can obtaining a positive result cause us to win millions of euros, but our brain is unable to fully understand the probabilities we have. As long as there is a minimum probability, we are inclined to maximize it.

Availability bias. In addition, we like to hold on to the chances of winning the lottery because we have seen that there are people who win it: we all know a friend of a friend of a friend who won the Fat. Also, thanks to television and other media, we have seen their faces and heard their voices. But beware, because this bias applies to other important situations: for example, doctors who have diagnosed several cases of the same disease in a very short time have a greater propensity to diagnose it in their next patients, although the possibilities are the same.

There are tricks. One is the illusion of control. It is the tendency of human beings to believe that they can control or influence results that they have no influence on. We all get carried away at one point or another by this logic. Just like when we ask a friend to shuffle the cards because every time he does it we get a good hand. Something similar happens when we stay within a number of the bingo game or when we narrowly miss the roulette wheel.

Although we rationally know that in the next game we have the same possibilities, irrationally we will have more desire to play than if we had not hit any number. It happens when we choose the Lottery numbers ourselves, instead of having them filled in randomly by a computer: although the probability is the same, we have the feeling that we have sought our own luck.

And social traps. Society and advertising are designed for us to spend our money on gambling. Especially if we’ve been doing it for years. All the regular players who have not been able to refill the weekly bet have suffered nightmares in which he played the combination that they had been playing for years. In other words, they have reached a point where “the costs, which were initially hidden, are too high to quit.” Something similar to what happens to us when we stand in line: we have spent too long waiting to leave it, even though we suspect that the next line is going to move faster.

Image: Sergio R. Moreno (GTRES)