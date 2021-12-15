It is very, very difficult for a television series to end up turning its characters into little less than members of our families whom we know by first names and whose personalities we have more than internalized. It happened, for example, with the endearing and eternal group of colleagues from ‘Friends’ or ‘How I met your mother’ and, of course, it has ended up happening after sharing eleven years – it is said soon – with the Pritchett and the Dunphy from ‘Modern Family’.

The Pritchett and Dunphys say goodbye to Netflix

Unfortunately, fans of the ABC production subscribed to Netflix only have a couple of weeks to enjoy the company of Jay, Gloria, Claire, Phil, Mitchell, Cam and other members of the troop, because the streaming platform has today accompanied the tab of the sitcom with a fateful notice: “Last day to see this title on Netflix: January 1”.

Thus, the eleven seasons of the series created by Steven Levitan and Christopher Lloyd, released in 2009 and winner of a whopping 22 Emmy, will leave the Big N welcoming a 2022 that does not seem to start off on the right foot. But be careful, because all is not lost.

If you are one of those who have a collection of subscriptions and among them is that of Disney +, you can still keep laughing with his proposal in the key of a mockumentary divided into doses of 20 minutes that are seen practically alone.