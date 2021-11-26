“Most men do not lack strength, but perseverance” -Victor Hugo.

This would be the most coherent way of reasoning when looking at the most legendary companies. Being tenacious and having discipline were the foundations of success. With these premises you could achieve your goals. You would have the foundations to study a career and become the president of a multinational, if you wanted to. However, nowadays being constant is not enough as we have added many more layers of complexity.

The complexity is both in our company and abroad. The complexity has gone from being in our immediate sphere to being global. The world has suffered drastic events and therefore our environment is changeable and vulnerable. The uncertainty is served. Faced with the unknown, we need to be flexible and moldable to the point of adapting very quickly without suffering sequelae.

Moreover, in many cases, executives must cause this change within the change, being a kind of spiral where the reaction to external circumstances has even more power. This behavior can even be described as the reaction to the external circumstance that emanates from the double change. And it is just at that point where many entrepreneurs get stuck and prefer not to experiment. Many executives decide to make more conservative and safe decisions, waiting for what circumstances dictate. In such a way that they remain paralyzed observed to the market and the competition. On the contrary, companies that bet, risk and advance must be aware that both their executives and employees may suffer the “aftershock” of that decision.

Taking Silicon Valley as an example. This year 2021, through hundreds of hours of coaching executives from the world’s largest technology companies and the most innovative start-ups, we observe the changes in employees and executives in Silicon Valley. External changes that have affected internally. On the one hand, companies are changing course, being more demanding and stretching all strategically viable possibilities to the maximum, relying on the idea that employees are going to react in the same way as before. I would even go so far as to say that companies like Apple, Google, Amazon, are demanding their executives to keep pace with decisions. The result is more ambitious goals, more innovation, more inclusive metrics, and more efficient policies. Adding to this matrix, the new form of hybrid work and the flexibility of equipment that is desired at the moment.

Resilience is critical right now for executives and employees alike. In many cases it can be a gift or an innate attitude but in most cases, it is worked on, identified and promoted. Resilience I define as perseverance and tenacity with ease. When we achieve it, we feel centered, with clarity and strength to continue, without thinking about how we were in the past.

By definition, resilience comes from the Latin “resilire”, which means “regression”, this being the mechanism or system to recover its initial state when the disturbance to which it had been subjected has ceased. However, the resilience is broader and more complex than the above. Therefore, the point of view from where I usually work it is thornier than just focusing on the ability to bounce back from difficulty.

Continuing with the Latin symbolism and roots, we have to see resilience as a synonym for “jumping forward in the face of adversity”. The ingredients for this are “commits” openness and flexibility, “clementia” gentleness and “firmitas” firmness, tenacity and strength to be faithful to our purpose.

These essential components can be seen in the sphere of Mexico. Especially in startups during the pandemic. I would like to highlight a case where “he has leaped forward in the face of adversity.” The example of Carlos García Ottati, Founder and CEO of Kavak, where LinkedIn named him one of the most promising and resilient Top Startups in Mexico 2020. A company that has been an example of resilience – perseverance and tenacity with ease, both in your personal and professional case.

Its general manager, in the face of adversity, reinvented his personal need, the way to take a specific case to a business vision, and came to modify the ecosystem with a new business dynamic in the Mexican market.

How can we better understand resilience in the first person?

First through our Purpose. As in the exposed example, we have to be clear about what our purpose is and why it is. The long-term vision must be clear so that the obstacles of the present do not cloud the future.

As a second characteristic, we must have mental clarity of what it is going to involve us to achieve our vision and the way in which we have to get involved with the cause. Know that it will not be easy and be clear about the points that are not negotiable. Which can be linked to our values.

Lastly, shape the culture. Know what parts of the environment I have to modify. Know which are the external components that I can change, and which must be changed. Either because they are necessary to achieve the objectives or because they are not beneficial for the teams.

When we propose to be aligned with these premises, following our path despite the difficulty makes us resilient and therefore we contribute to growing resilient companies and at the same time, we help employees to be resilient as well.

As I always say, we can “Do Better. Get Better. Be Better.

