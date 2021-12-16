

Dec 15, 2021 at 20:03 CET



Barça coach Sarunas Jasikevicius declared this Wednesday that against Panathinaikos “we have to expect a match similar to the one in Belgrade & rdquor ;, where Barça beat Red Star in an even match (69-76).

“Away from home they have not been very good, but here it is very difficult to beat them because they are playing very well. The flag is very tight and I think we have to wait for a match quite similar to Belgrade & rdquor ;, said the Lithuanian referring to Tuesday’s hard-fought victory against the Serbian team.

Jasikevicius highlighted from his next rival that the American point guard Daryl Macon “is always the one who keeps the pace of the game & rdquor ;, while center Georgios Papagiannis and forward Ioannis Papapetrou“ have been important for years & rdquor; for the Greek team.

“They are going to be very tough on defense and, although it’s hard for them in attack, here at OAKA the truth is that they are a very good team& rdquor ;, settled the Barcelona coach.

Likewise, the point guard Nico Laprovittola affirmed that the recent victory in Belgrade “gives confidence to face this match & rdquor; against a team that has “physical talent in all positions & rdquor; and that “it gets much stronger & rdquor; in front of your audience.

“I think all Euroleague matches are difficult beyond the record that each team has. Nobody gives you anything and they will have an extra motivation to play against us who are first & rdquor ;, warned the Argentine.