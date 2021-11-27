Now that special dates are approaching in which events are not lacking, it is time to begin to inspire ourselves to wear looks of those that leave the staff impressed. Thus, these days, we have noticed Cristina Pedroche who has managed to inspire us thanks to a makeup that is not only very easy to do, but is also a safe bet to succeed in any soiree to which we are invited.

Thus, from the account of Carolina Moreno, her regular television makeup artist, has shared this makeup that we have loved and that is as simple as making a eyeliner in black lengthening it towards the temples, so that we sharpen our gaze and rejuvenate it, and then apply hints of glitter under the lower lashes and a good coat of mascara.

In this way, we get a high effect look lifting, but at the same time we give it a festive and luminous touch thanks to the glitter particles that are ideal and a great moment to remove them from the bottom of the toiletry bag.

To achieve this, we propose basic brands such as NYX Cosmetics that, in addition, right now they continue to have sales on Amazon for Black Friday:





NYX Professional Makeup Eye Makeup Set: Your Epic Cat Eye, Epic Ink Eye Liner & On The Rise Volume Liftscara 17.95 euros 14,11 euros.

NYX Professional Makeup Eye Makeup Set, Your Epic Cat Eye, Epic Ink Eye Liner & On The Rise Volume Liftscara, Black

NYX Professional Glitter Goals Cream Pro Palette Fards à Paupières: 28.00 euros 26.71 euros.

NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Glitter Goals Cream Pro Palette Fards à Paupières K3461200 Multicolore

NYX Professional Makeup, primer to hold up the glitter: 7.80 euros 6.95 euros.

NYX Professional Makeup – Glitter Primer – Clear Color





More offers?

Photos | @cristipedroche and @caroli_makeup