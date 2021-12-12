If you are thinking of giving (you) one hot air fryer this Christmas, To pursue the classic goal of eating a healthy diet, we couldn’t agree more.

It is a small appliance that se has become viral in recent times And it does not surprise us, since we can cook food without oil, achieving the same results as with a conventional one. In Amazon we can find a great offer and we have selected some of the most interesting:





Of course, we start with the Amazon favorite, which is also one of the most complete, this Cosori that has a capacity of 6 liters -perfect for families of up to 6 people- 11 different programs, which include the possibility of programming cooking up to 4 hours before and the ability to keep our food warm once cooked.

It is also perfect for inexperienced in the kitchen, since thanks to its WiFi connection and to the app, we can choose from more than 100 recipes to cook in a simple way. Once we finish, we can introduce the removable elements of our fryer in the dishwasher. The price of this complete fryer is 159.99 139.99 euros.

COSORI Smart WiFi Hot Air Fryer (5.5L, XXL, with App Control, LED Touch Screen, 11 Programs, Preheat and Keep Warm, Shake Mode





Princess is one of the most recognizable brands in terms of small appliances, also in fryers. This proposal from the firm has a power of 1500W that promises to “fry” with a small spoonful of aicete. In addition, it also roasts, toasts and bakes dishes with fewer calories since it requires practically no oil.

It has a 3.2 liter capacity, adjustable temperature control and built-in timer. In addition, you can easily disassemble it to put it in the dishwasher. We found it lowered today on Amazon -where it has an average score of 4.4 stars among more than 11,000 buyers- for 87.99 69.90 euros.

Princess 182020 XL Oil Free Fryer, Digital Touch Control Panel, Easy to Use and Clean, 8 programs, 1500 W, Time and Temperature adjustable, 3.2 liter capacity, 30 PDF Recipes





Is Cecotec Cecofry Made in Spain stands out for its characteristics as an accessory that allows us to use it also fulfilling the functions of an oven (yes, with limitations since space is reduced compared to a conventional oven).

In addition, it is programmable not only in time, but also in temperature and cooks up to 400 grams of potato in one go since it has a capacity of 1.5 liters. And so that you know how it works from the beginning, the reduced price of 73.90 46.90 euros.

Cecotec Cecofry Compact Rapid Moon Hot Air Oil Free Fryer. 900 W, Diet, Oven Function, Programmable in Time and Temperature, Thermostat, 1.5 liter Container





From the hand of Xiaomi we have this Mija Smart, an air fryer with a capacity of 3.5 liters (for approximately four people) and a minimalist aesthetic in very elegant white. The fryer has a power of 1500W, adjustable temperature and up to eight different cooking programs.

We can check recipes and activate it from our smartphone or with our voice assistant (Google or Alexa) since they are integrated. We found it on Amazon reduced today by 106.90 99.98 euros.

Xiaomi Mijia Smart Air Fryer – Oil Free Fryer, 3.5 L Capacity, 40-200 adjustable, Automatic shutdown, with Recipes, OLED screen, 1500W, Google Voice Assistant and built-in Alexa. (White color)





With a similar aesthetic we have this Creati Fryer Air Pro, a fryer in white also minimalist, with a power of 1500W. The fryer has an ideal capacity for four people and up to eight different cooking programs.

In addition, it also has an adjustable temperature from 80 to 200º and the only thing that distinguishes it from the previous one (in addition to the price) is that it does not have an assistant or connection to the smartphone, but it is programmable. We found it lowered from 89.95 80.95 euros.

CREATE FRYER AIR PRO Oil-free Fryer, Oil-free Cooker, 8 Pre-installed Programs, 3.5 l, 1500W, Non-stick Basket, Cooking Temperature 80-200 °, automatic shutdown, Programmable, Color White





The best-selling oil-free fryer: Aigostar Hayden Pro with 1500W of power, to prepare fried foods and other dishes in a healthy way by 64.99 59.99 euros.

Aigostar Hayden Pro 1500W Oil-Free Air Fryer, Removable Non-Stick Basket, Timer, Auto Shut Off. BPA free. Exclusive design.

The most recommended super-automatic coffee machine: De’longhi Magnifica S with 15 bars of pressure to drink freshly ground coffee at home like a pro for 289.90 euros.

De’longhi Magnifica S – Super Automatic Coffee Maker with 15 Pressure Bars, Coffee Maker for Espresso and Cappuccino, 13 Adjustable Programs, …

The 4th Gen Echo Dot Assistant with 6 Months of Free Amazon Music: Perfect to help us with our daily routines, from checking the news, listening to music or even practicing yoga on sale today for 119.99 59.99 euros.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Anthracite Fabric + Amazon Music Unlimited (6 Months FREE with Auto Renewal)

