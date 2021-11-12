A study carried out at the School of Journalism and Communication at the University of Oregon, in the United States, has found that the level of lies that a person dares to tell, varies considerably depending on the communication tool you use.

David Markowitz, a professor at the aforementioned university and data analyst, did an investigation with 250 people who had to record the number of social interactions they carried out in the last seven days where they had told a lie. And specify if these lies had occurred during a face-to-face communication, via networks, telephone, text messages, video chat and email.

The results are still curious: it turns out that in a video call or a traditional call of a lifetime, people are more daring to lie than on social networks, in text messages or sending emails. As you can see in the graph, where we tell the least lies is when we send emails. And there are more lies in a face-to-face conversation than on social media or in written messages.



Easier to lie when we feel that the conversation is not recorded





One of the conclusions is that people seem more daring to tell a lie if they feel that that conversation is not recorded. Therefore, when there is a voice interaction lets out more lies than when the communication is written. That is to say, that “the words are carried away by the wind” seems to convince.

The fewest number of lies occurred via email. According to the data analyst, “there are several possible explanations for these results” such as that certain media may facilitate deception better than others. “Some means –the phone, the video chat– they can make the deception easier or less problematic if discovered. “You have to think that a deception in a written conversation is captured and cannot be easily ignored.

Another reason for these differences is that people use these means of communication for different moments of our day to day life and to communicate in different spheres. As an example, email is more used within the professional field and the videochat is usually more common to talk with friends and girlfriends.

And something positive about all this is that “there is a low rate of lies in all media. Most people are honest, a premise consistent with the default theory of truth, which suggests that most people claim to be honest most of the time and that there are only a few liars “within society.

In addition, the expert considers that the fairly general idea that since we communicate through technology, “social interactions are of lower quantity and quality”, according to the words of the professor and researcher. But, according to his studies, “This perception is not only wrong, it is also not supported by empirical evidence. The belief that lying is a widespread phenomenon in the digital age does not correspond to the data. “

Contrasts with a 2004 investigation

David Markowitz conducted this experiment to follow up on a very similar one that took place in 2004, when technology was just beginning to be a means of communication that was spreading. In 2004, communication researcher Jeff Hancock asked 28 students to report the number of social interactions they had had through face-to-face communication, telephone, instant messaging, and email for seven days and with the number of times they lied in every social interaction.

The results indicated that the highest number of lies due to social interaction occurred over the telephone. The fewest lies were told by email. “If the messages are fleeting and if the communicators are distant, people are more likely to lie“was one of the conclusions of this study from the beginning of the century. The fewest lies occurred in e-mail, where messages are kept recorded, as highlighted by the researcher.

