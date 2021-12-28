Years go by and the same strategies are maintained, but it is logical to see how we continue to fall into them.

Surely you can think of a good number of examples if you think about the tricks supermarkets use to gain your attention, make you get lost in the establishments or get you to buy some products over others. But the truth is that they work.

The problem arises when these practices go against the consumer himself or cause him to make a purchase that may end up in the trash. The Ministry of Consumption tries to stop some strategies that go against sustainability or the very pockets of customers, but others remain.

In La Sexta they have recovered a report from 2013 and it is surprising to see how much of the mechanisms that are used are still in force, just go to any supermarket to check it.



Join this Telegram channel to receive the best offers on food, supermarkets and home products on your mobile in real time.

In the offers are usually found most of hooks that increase the profits of the establishments, such as offer discounts on large quantities that sometimes customers don’t need, as with 3×2 offers.

But the most important thing for supermarkets is the permanence of the consumer in the establishment and this is where most of their efforts are focused. We are no longer talking about the lack of windows or clocks so that you do not feel the passage of time, but about the placement of the products.

As stated in La Sexta, the usual thing is “to place the products with the highest turnover and sales, which have very little margin – just a few cents – in the areas furthest from the store.”

Added to this is how cumbersome the shopping carts are by continually twisting direction so that it costs more to move forward. In addition, there are cars that make you spend more.

Or another strategy that we cannot forget to further boost some sales: put the most interesting products almost at eye level so that the client takes them and does not look for others that are less beneficial for the establishments.

The problem is that by removing the offers, the rest of the strategies are almost inevitable, which is why we keep falling into them.