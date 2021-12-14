The creator of the educational cryptocurrency EDUCoin, Santiago Cassina, has now launched a new cryptocurrency based on the source code of Bitcoin. We spoke with him, in Argentina, to learn more about this project that already has mining in some Latin American countries.

José Alejandro Martínez (JAM): What is TKCoin and how did the idea come about?

Santiago Cassina (SC): TKCoin is a peer-to-peer network with its own cryptocurrency (TIK is the ticker, and TKCoin is the name of the currency). It is based entirely on the source code of Bitcoin, therefore it complies with almost all the same rules as Bitcoin.

The idea was born as a result of the EDUCoin network and its participants, who have openly expressed their interest in being able to have the experience of mining on their own computers without incurring large investments.

Mining rewards can be safely exchanged using both TKWallet and TKCoin Core. One issue on which I emphasize the community is decentralization, to make members aware of the sovereignty of this cryptocurrency and self-regulation of the network. When I speak of sovereignty, I mean the same thing that Bitcoin seeks, the ability and freedom of users to operate without limits or restrictions of age, purchasing power or geographical location (among others).

JAM Why did you make the decision to rely on the Bitcoin source code?

SC: Because its main characteristics are essential for anyone who wants to begin to join this new technological trend without the need for much knowledge or expensive expenses. The software to have a validator node is very light and runs practically on any PC or Mac (even on RaspberryPi). Mining does not require powerful video cards or CPUs, therefore it is only to download, configure the node and run the mining program. I think this encourages the participation of many people, which was one of the main pillars of the Bitcoin network to achieve the great decentralization that characterizes said network.

It must be taken into account that the value of each TIK will be relative to the cost of producing it (energy consumed by mining) and the utility that people give it.

Another important point to highlight is that in Argentina, due to exchange restrictions, to be able to buy cryptocurrencies it is necessary to have dollars, or do it in pesos by P2P, which leads to KYC requirements and regulations with local exchanges. On the other hand, to mine TIK and exchange it, you only need to run the necessary software.

JAM: Are there people already mining TKCoin?

SC: Yes, we have an interesting mining competition, there are several active nodes and this can be seen in the web browser at https://tik.explorer.tkcoin.org/. Currently there are nodes of people from Argentina, El Salvador and Venezuela.

JAM: What does it take to mine TKCoin?

SC: The main thing is to run a TKCoin Core node on a 64-bit operating system (Windows, Linux or MacOS). To do this, you must go to the official site at https://tkcoin.org/ and download the appropriate version for the operating system. Once this software is installed and connected to the network, the steps specified at https://tkcoin.org/quierotik/ must be followed for proper configuration and mining.

JAM: Is TKCoin listed on any exchange?

SC: We are currently in a period of analysis of proposals and requirements of exchanges, we hope that in the near future we can provide the alternatives available to users.

JAM: What expectations do you have with the project?

SC: We hope to achieve a high level of participation so that the network is decentralized, that the participants understand what it means to have the power to be the ones who achieve this either by mining or just validating blocks of the network. This awareness will achieve a greater understanding of the philosophy of Bitcoin, beyond its monetary value.

JAM: Does TKCoin mining consume energy?

SC: The mining process involves energy costs and each one must assume them on their own. I recommend reading the information in the technical document or Whitepaper in the following link: https://tkcoin.org/whitepaper/

