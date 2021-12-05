Dec 04, 2021 at 17:45 CET

EFE

The Villarreal coach, Unai emery, He acknowledged this Saturday after the defeat in the field of Sevilla (1-0), which keeps his team in the lower-middle zone of the classification, that they have already played sixteen days and that they must “recover” what they have. let slip “until now, although he pointed out that he has” no reproaches to the players. “

“They have taken advantage of their few chances. We have not gotten them and hence the result. The attitude has been good, but we have not succeeded. We have to continue and get up soon because in ‘Champions’ we have an option to make history,” he said the Gipuzkoan in reference to the match next Wednesday in Italy against Atalanta.

Emery He added that “surely in LaLiga, although the position is not comfortable, there will be time to re-engage” and that for this “the way is to find a regularity” that they do not have now.

“It was a beautiful, tactical game. We knew that the team that went ahead would have a lot to win. If we had succeeded, the game would have changed,” said the former Sevilla coach, with whom he won three consecutive Europa League titles.

“I have been focused on the team, but you say hello to people you know. Sevilla is very important in my career. I feel that part of the fans recognize my work, although I could not say goodbye for different reasons,” he said Emery.