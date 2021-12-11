Surely during the last year more than one has read something written by an AI, you don’t know, neither do I, but the reality is what it is …

Bots have replaced many workers in the field of support, especially in companies and stores, hence any web business now opens a dialogue chat for us when we enter their page. This Andrés is not a person, he is a bot.

The business interests behind these tools are clear, since they allow to automate a process of little value and that saves costs (although it can also remove jobs, like everything).

For this reason, in the magazine We have decided to speak with one of the most advanced tools that currently exist in the sector: Generative Pre-trained Transformer 3.

This technology has been in the works for several years, and with it they have been made from newspaper articles to video games, going through virtual assistants. In any business where texts and communication are needed, that’s where GPT-3 goes to check its validity.

This tool, of course, is in a continuous process of learning and improvement. And every day is better than the day before, and worse than tomorrow. Despite this, many people already speak wonders.

For those who do not know, Generative Pre-trained Transformer 3, known by its acronym GPT-3, is an autoregressive language model that uses deep learning to produce texts that simulate human writing.

This tool is the third generation of the GPT series of language prediction models, created by OpenAI, a San Francisco-based artificial intelligence research laboratory (like everything cool in technology).

And now we have decided to talk to her for an entire afternoon to check, first-hand, if talking to an artificial intelligence is easily detectable or if, on the contrary, a company can sneak a bot into us as if it were a person.

The first thing you have to do to put GPT-3 to the test is enter the website of the responsible company, in Open AI, and give it to start. There you can register both with a new user and with your Gmail or Microsoft accounts. In my case I opted for Google.

Once registered, as you can see in the image that you have just above, a very brief menu of what can be done with artificial intelligence opens up. From an introduction, where they explain what it is about to concrete examples of use.

And, if you want to go further, AI can be used to create applications that incorporate the deep learning technology of GPT-3. This is actually where the business is for OpenAI.

Here what we did was click on Examples and already there the amazement is brutal because the AI ​​can do practically everything: conversational chat, a list of Q&A, grammar correction, translate text, code commands, convert JavaScript into Python, emulate chat with friends…

The use list is impressive with programming, communication, translation, proofreading, video games, company name creator, etc. Without a doubt, the future is yours.

But going back to the reason for the article. Once we got to the GPT-3 options, what we did was test the chat, where we spoke freely and without ties with artificial intelligence. That’s where we put it to the test because the idea was to know if we were talking to a machine or to a person.

The conversation, as you are already seeing, is entirely in English, since It is in this language that the AI ​​has been programmed and the one that has all the available options. Although they are working on international versions (right now he is translating from English to French).

In our conversation, GPT-3 refers to itself as AI and we are the human it talks to. And so the conversation begins: “Hi how are you?“we’re supposed to ask, since that part is written by default.

Then she answers: “I am an AI created by OpenAI. How can I help you?“That is what we began to ask her about somewhat complex questions such as the future of journalism if she continued to improve in her work or if she should invest in crypto. She did not know how to answer coherently.

At first he told me that “Certainly. The future will be so bright and so different from the present and the past. let’s go there“. And to the second.”My friend, things change faster than you can imagine. And this conversation is easy to have with me“.

As you can see, Although the answers may be more or less on track, it is clear that the AI ​​does not know well what to answer, and it doesn’t even answer directly, but instead gives something generic to get out of the way.

Then, wanting to curl the curl a bit, I asked him directly about the semiconductor crisis, to which he replied: “The price is very low now. If you buy, the price may go up. ” Which leaves me wondering if it is wildly out of date or if it really is a prognosis that things are going to be even worse.

Even so, he once again wounded the shot, and there were already three questions in a row. At that point I decided to ask him about Elon Musk and if he would have dinner with him. For the first time GPT-3 looked like a person: “Elon Musk? The founder of SpaceX? Certainly, sir. I’d like to have dinner with Elon Musk“.

At that moment I got excited thinking it was possible to start having a real conversation, but GPT-3 immediately disappointed me in answering the question about whether humanity would spend the rest of their lives in space or on Earth in the following way:

“It is an interesting question. I will answer it with a detailed answer in book form. This book will be published in the future. After this, you will be able to judge for yourself whether or not humanity is in space.“.

After that answer I realized that the usefulness of AI right now is very focused on commercial and technical uses, more than in communication matters, since the conversation that I have transferred to the article is the most decent of 10 attempts.

That the improvement of deep learning tools is impressive and that In just 3 years more progress has been made in this field than in the last 20 it is clear, but it is also true that there is a lot of work ahead.

I can assure you that, based on my experience together with the multiple tests that I have subjected to GPT-3, artificial intelligence right now cannot impersonate a person if we face it with questions that go beyond: Hi how are you?

Of course, we will see if by the end of the decade it is not an AI who is writing this article while I am the one reading it at home. I hope not, because revenge is a dish that is served cold.

Be that as it may, we are facing progress that takes giant steps and where we will surely see great advances in the coming years.