That Zendaya is pure inspiration there is no doubt although, being frank, she can afford all the stylistic and beauty licenses that are put before her. Of course, the one that has worn in the presentation of the latest Spiderman installment in London, It is one of those that we could look perfectly this Christmas and succeed in a big way.





To begin with, it should be noted that in this appointment, the rhinestones have been the key to its outfit signed by Alexander McQueen, with an oversize gray blazer and shiny black stockings that the actress has perfectly defended as usual. There is no risky look with which it does not make us fall asleep.





And then when it comes to her hairstyle and makeup, Zendaya has once again convinced us and given us ideas to be able to transfer to our own party looks, those that we are already preparing at full speed because we are short.

To begin, he opted for an XXL mane, those that are worn so much now, loaded with extensions to give that length and, why not, also density to the mane. Of course, the key to the hairstyle is the wet effect or effect wet that has given him: very marked side parting, light toupee and comb back using well of fixative, gel or wax so that not a hair moves. In these cases, using invisible hairpins so that the hair does not move forward by its own inertia is a very good idea.





Regarding makeup, it is not that life has been complicated much, but the result is really good since we are facing a smoky black and gray tones pretty straightforward, to which they have added an eyeliner khol in the water line to add drama to the look and, of course, a luminous and very beautiful skin. The keys could not be simpler but look what a good result.

I said, Zendaya once again offers us a look of ten with which we can succeed this Christmas.

