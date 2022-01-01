Dec 31, 2021 at 7:41 PM CET

Jose Bordalás, Valencia coach, explained after his team’s defeat at home against Espanyol, that they had lacked a lot of skill and a lot of experience in a match that leaves you bad feelings after having controlled it for many minutes.

“Maybe with 1-0 we thought the job was done”Bordalás lamented, who despite this recalled that with one less there was a stick and the group always shows commitment.

“Without detracting from the rival, I think we’ve lost ourselves and it’s a sensation that has already happened to us in other games, “added the Valencia coach.

He recalled that they are eighth, that they are going to try to add to be up and that the competition will mark where they should be at the end and also that in today’s match they lacked players and, in addition, there were injuries.

“They whistle us everything, they take us cards for nothing and we are famous for what others do. We are a noble team, “added Bordalás, who recalled that the team had swam and drowned on the shore.