Unless we get I Want to Break Free and imagine ourselves in the video clip with Freddie, Brian, Roger and John, the vacuuming our house is not usually a fun time. What if we juggle to get to that corner, what if the cable does not give to reach the other end of the room …

Wow, we find many drawbacks. That’s why since the cordless broom vacuum cleaners have become our must for the home (with respect to our beloved robot vacuum cleaners). They are practical,

And although it seemed a lie after so many discounts on the occasion of Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday we still find some bargains that are worth it. As is the case with Xiaomi broom vacuum cleaner My Vacuum Cleaner Light what is reduced to almost half the price on eBay, for 119 euros 59.90 euros:





A vacuum cleaner that, among many other features, stands out for having 45 minutes of autonomy (practically enough to clean a standard house in one go) and for being too quiet.

Also your versatility It is one of its strengths, since we can use it as a broom or as a handheld vacuum cleaner. It also includes several accessories to use one or the other depending on the area and the material that we are going to vacuum:



Mi Vacuum Cleaner usage modes

Have two levels of suction (20 aW and 50aW), one motor brushless (brushless) that reaches 100,000 rpm and a triple HEPA filtration system (ideal for allergy sufferers). It is light (1.2 kg) and handy, so we can use it even for ceilings or similar. 119 euros 59.90 euros.

