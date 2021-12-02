Backstabbing, a cold-blooded murder, money in abundance and a lot of fame – the Gucci family is making headlines around the world. The reason? Ridley Scott’s new movie, House of gucci, is generating a lot of controversy. Such is the scope of this controversy that Tom Ford has already voiced his harsh criticism and part of the family (the heirs of Aldo Gucci) have announced that they are “very upset with the way in which ideas have been misrepresented”, we read in Espinof.

The Gucci clan is made up of faces that have gone down in the annals of history and that many of us know, such as Guccio Gucci (founder of the firm) or his grandson Maurizio, whose murder at the hands of his wife, Patrizia Reggiani, is the main focus of Scott’s latest work.

The management of the Gucci house ceased to be in the hands of the family in 1993, when Maurizio sold all the shares of the brand to the Arab financial firm Interscrop, news that El Pais published that same year. Later, in 2003, the French conglomerate Pinault-Printemps-Redoute (now the Kering group) obtained ownership of 60% of the shares of the Gucci Group. In this way, Gucci’s heirs were leaving the company. His private life was moving away from the public eye.

Over the last few years, and especially now with the launch of House of gucciMuch has been said about the past of this clan, but what about the present of the family? We reveal what is known from the descendants of Guccio Gucci, given that there are members of the family for whom there is no published information or known social networks.

Aldo Gucci’s three sons have passed away, but the daughter, Patricia, is still alive and has written a book about the Gucci family

Aldo Gucci, Guccio’s son, had four children: Giorgio, Paolo, Roberto and Patricia. Giorgio Gucci passed away in 2020, news published by La Vanguardia. Paolo Gucci, played in fiction by Jared Leto, died in 1995. On the other hand, Roberto Gucci went on to run a small leather goods business in Florence after selling his shares in the family business and left us in 1995, we discovered in LA Times.





The most relevant figure in this branch is Patricia Gucci. Although we do not know much about her, in 2016 she published a memoir, baptized as In the Name of Gucci, a book perhaps little known to the general public that “traces the untold love story of Patricia’s parents” (since Aldo had Patricia in an extramarital affair, information that we extract from the synopsis of the book). In the same story we discover that Aldo named Patricia his only universal heir. In 2008 he founded a luxury travel products company, Aviteur. Patricia has an official Instagram account, @patriciagucciofficial, but it is private.

His daughter, Alexandra Zarini, collapsed several headlines in 2020 when she went public the sexual abuse he allegedly received from his father, Josep Ruffalo, from 6 to 22 years old. The Guardian picked up on the news at the time. As we see in her Instagram account, @zarinialexandra, is the founder of the Gucci Children’s Foundation.

Alessandra and Allegra Gucci, daughters of Maurizio and Patrizia Reggiani, inherited their father’s fortune and were accused of an alleged tax evasion fraud (of which they have been acquitted)

According to the Style Caster medium, Alessandra and Allegra Gucci inherited Maurizio’s great fortune. Properties including yachts, “Creole” and “Avel”, as well as houses in New York, Saint Moritz and Milan. In 2008, Alessandra launched her own line of luxury bags called AG Limited Editions. Allegra, for her part, has remained outside the world of fashion and has studied law, they defend in Meaww.

In 2013, Women’s Wear Daily reported that Allegra and Alessandra were charged with tax evasion after they allegedly failed to pay 4.5 million euros in taxes between 2004 and 2010, we read in SCMP. In the same media they point out that “they were acquitted of the tax evasion charges for reasons of insufficient evidence in 2014.” In this case, we have not found active social networks of either of the two sisters.

