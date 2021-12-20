Games of chance that win prizes through participatory input are still very popular: at least seventy-eight countries in the world have different types of lottery draws. In Spain, specifically, the country is hours away from celebrating its Christmas Lottery. The most anticipated moment of the year in terms of mass raffles.

In the United States, an elderly woman from Florida earned $ 590 million in May 2013; two lucky ones from France and Portugal won 183 million euros in February 2006; in Spain, a young Mallorcan woman pocketed 126 million euros in 2009; and today there is a jackpot that goes for no less than 1,500 million dollars in the United States, whose winner would break all records.

With this scenario, it does not hurt to know what the history of the lottery is. Not just Christmas. We go a little further in terms of the question of how long have we organized this type of raffle and distribute such prizes.

Spreading luck since before Christ

You may be surprised to know that The first lottery that we know of was established by the Han Chinese dynasty between 205 and 187 BC. C., and in it the keno tickets were used, with which it is still played in the casinos of the country. And if you wonder how long has the State taken out to finance its public projects, know that the proceeds from this Chinese lottery served to pay for the construction of the impressive Great Wall. Also, in the Song book, of the second millennium a. C., we find a description of a game of chance that could well be this lottery.

United States War of Independence Lottery Ticket – Wikipedia

If you look at Europe, the first that we know of was introduced in the Roman Empire, that is to say, from the year 27 a. C., and it simply consisted of a distribution of tickets with which wealthy citizens won luxurious items of different value during the orgies of the Saturnalia festivals. And it did not take long for Augustus, the first emperor, who ruled until 14 BC. C., constituted an official lottery with the purpose of raising money to meet the expenses of the reforms that Rome urgently needed.

But it was not the only one: Nero, who reigned between AD 54 and AD 68. C., ordered to sell up to 1,000 daily lottery tickets, and the brief and Heliogabalus, who was head of the Empire only between the year 218 to 222, it occurred to him to organize raffles for lots whose value differed greatly from each other, from a pound of fruit in one lot and one of gold in another to one pound. dozen slaves or chickpeas respectively. It is curious that it was two of the most maligned Roman emperors who formalized both lotteries.

Centuries passed, but the lottery stayed

Much later, in the 15th century, various towns in the Netherlands, such as Utrecht, L’Ecluse, Ghent, and Bruges, created lotteries with the intention of raising money to finance fortifications and even to help the poor. The Dutch Staatsloterij draw has endured to this day. On the other hand, the short-lived Ambrosian Republic organized one in Milan in January 1449 to pay for the war against Venice. Likewise, in Genoa a lottery was designed in 1629 with the five senatorial posts who, by custom, were drawn by lots.

To improve the solvency of the state coffers, Francis I of France brought the idea of ​​the lottery from Italy and started one in 1539, which failed because the tickets were very expensive and the wealthy classes opposed it. It was not reinstated until 1776, and was abolished again in 1836. And in the case of England, it was Elizabeth I who promoted a lottery from 1566 to raise funds, which was in operation until 1826.

Extraordinary draw of the 1936 Christmas lottery in Valencia, Spain – ValenciaNews.es

In the same way, Jaime I authorized lotteries in 1612 to finance all kinds of expenses in the English colonies in America; and later, independentistas like Benjamin Franklin created others, both to pay for the War of Independence between 1775 and 1783 and, after it, to raise capital for the new American United States.

In Spain there was no lottery until, in 1763, with Carlos III and the Marquis of Esquilache, they established “the primitive” at the beginning for the benefit of the general hospital of Madrid and other similar institutions, but not long after it was also used as a method of collection for the state coffers; and then a more modern one, imported from Mexico, was added. On the other hand, the Christmas Lottery has been held since 1812, and is the second oldest uninterrupted operation in the world; not even during the Civil War did he stop hand out money.

Let’s talk about the modern versions of the Lottery

Modern lottery draws were held in the United States since 1860, but they were only state-run since Louisiana from 1868, with a very bad reputation from the beginning; so much so that the federal government banned lotteries in 1895 due to widespread corruption of the system. And it was not until 1934 which were authorized in Puerto Rico, and until 1964, on a state basis; only Wyoming refused to consent to the draws, attention, until 2013.

However, despite everything and taking into account that participation in lotteries is really classified as traditional, that is, generalized only in Spain, these giveaways began to gain real popularity in much of the world from the nineties of the last century. For example, it was in 1993 when the United Kingdom announced that it was going to establish the first state-franchised lottery. That is the reason that prizes with amounts of money as exorbitant as that of the old woman from Florida have not been seen until the last decades. And it is that, although luck does not exist, sometimes it smiles from our imagination.