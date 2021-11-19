With Forza Horizon 5 and its abysmal success, Xbox has free way to focus during these last bits of the year 2021 on the exclusive flagship of the brand: Halo Infinite. Title that was planned to be launched together with the new generation in November of last year but that, to ensure the quality of the product and be able to launch a game at the height of the franchise. After a deathly silence where 343 Industries was working and giving everything, they were able to start teaching, first the multiplayer, and a few weeks ago, the first look at the campaign, and it seems that this year of delay has suited him like a glove. , since there has been a very, very positive feedback from the fans, and that is due to the good work of the developer studio.

A few weeks after the official launch, Xbox gave us the opportunity to access a review version of Halo Infinite, giving us the possibility to enjoy its first 4 hours and see what 343 Industries has been developing with so much secrecy. Having been able to experience the first four missions of the main story, having liberated the odd outpost from the Outcasts, having wiped out important targets in the Outcasts’ chain of command, we can say that the Master Chief has returned, through the big door, and with a story that promises to stir all kinds of feelings. Now, it is time to expose everything that we have been able to enjoy in these Halo Infinite first impressions.

A defeated and tired Master Chief

From the first trailer that we could see during E3 2019, we saw how the UNSC had been defeated by the rebel faction away from the Covenant, called “The Exiles”, who were presented during the history of Halo Wars 2, and that in this Infinite they occupy the entire antagonistic role. That’s where it kicks in the Master Chief, who, joining forces with a UNSC pilot, form the last stand to end the enemy presence that has invaded and seized the power of the Halo Zeta Installation. Looking back, we have always seen the Master Chief as a beacon of hope, a war hero, who has managed to overcome any danger and situation.

In short, John 117 has always resembled a machine more than a human (in Halo 4, we already saw that man-machine dichotomy, applied to the relationship between the Boss and Cortana) but in this Halo Infinite, so that we have seen, the Master Chief already has so much loss, so much pain carried on his back, that we see him much more human, showing more his feelings, something that was very necessary, since allows us to explore a facet of the character that we have rarely had the opportunity to see. For years, he hasn’t stopped taking on the Covenant, the Didact-controlled Prometheans, and ultimately his former AI partner, and it’s entirely reasonable that he’s tired of all the warfare by now. That fatigue can be seen in the way he moves during the cinematics, the tone of voice with which he speaks with the Pilot or the Weapon, or in how he “cries” the death of the marines that we are meeting by the ring , and to be honest, he is a Master Chief that many of us have wanted to see for a long time.

As if it was not little, The army of the Outcasts is led by the brute chieftain named Escharum, who from what we have seen appears to be one of the most ruthless and violent enemies we have ever faced., eating the screen every time he enters the scene. He sees the Master Chief not as an enemy, but as prey, and he will not hesitate to send his subordinates (in some spectacular action-packed boss fights) to hunt us down. If in Halo 3 it was a galactic war between the armies of humanity / elites against the Covenant, this is a much more uneven war, since the Master Chief, along with the Pilot and the Weapon, will have to face an enemy that Outnumbered and outgunned by far. But it will not be the first time that the Chief comes out of situations that, from the beginning, seemed impossible.

Halo Infinite recovers the essence of Bungie deliveries, and in the best possible way

Since 343 Industries took over from Bungie in the development of Halo, many fans have always criticized that the “DNA” of the franchise was distorted in both Halo 4 and Halo 5: Guardians, straying far from the path that led to the star franchise. Xbox to be what it is today. From the gameplay, the story, the multiplayer and even the soundtrack underwent a very marked change of direction, and not many people fully agreed with the vision that 343 Industries had of the saga. But after almost 10 years since that Halo 4, and a lot, a lot of feedback from the public, the studio located in Redmond has finally found its way back, and as soon as we land at the Halo Facility, one thing will come to mind, and that is Halo: Combat Evolved.

The first installment of the saga presented back in 2001 a very novel proposal: very large maps, with battles in between full of grenades, plasma weapons and vehicles everywhere (we cannot forget that UNSC deployment on the beach, while the wonderful soundtrack of Martin O’Donnel plays). That feeling of complete freedom, of exploration, has been the main focus that 343 Industries has taken as a base, leaving us to our air at the Halo Zeta Facility. Obviously, by today’s standards, since in 2001 the same technology did not exist that there is now, and in the words of Joseph Staten (creative director of Halo Infinite, and key figure since the creation of the first installment), This vision that 343 Industries has impregnated in Infinite is the one that Bungie wanted to develop in its day, but due to technical limitations of the time, it could not be possible.

In this new installment, we will have the entire Halo Zeta Facility to explore, but it is not an empty world full of mountains, but rather one that feels organic, alive, thanks to the care that 343 Industries has put into its creation. Thanks to the day / night cycle, we can notice that time passes, and around us, we realize thanks to the great work of ambient sound, since the tranquility of the ring at night differs greatly, with the activity that we can meet during the morning. What’s more, As we explore the ring, we will find side quests, such as Outposts of the Outcasts, targets to assassinate, or collectibles that add more to the plot. And in case many people think about it: no, it is not boring to explore the Installation, since thanks to the hook, and to the great variety of vehicles, it is tremendously fun and entertaining to see the different parts of the ring.

We can’t wait to explore every corner of the Halo Zeta Facility

Knowing all the above, it is normal that many of us find ourselves with a terrible desire to put on the suit of the Master Chief and we can discover all the mysteries that await us buried in this ring. The one-year delay that the title suffered in mid-2020 has been more than good for it, and is a clear example that with time and, above all, dedication, things can always be carried out in a good way. This installment brings together all the virtues that made Halo the Xbox flagship saga: an excellent gunplay, with a handling and variety of weapons that take your breath away, additions such as the grapple or open world exploration that fit like a glove, and a change of course in history that, only having scratched the tip of the iceberg, promises to give us good (and bad) moments.

Although we have not talked about the technical section, it is clear to everyone (from the trailers and the images attached to the report) that the title looks scandalous, thanks in large part to the impressive work in the artistic and lighting direction of the title, achieving a result very, very above that seen in 2020. Another detail that should not be overlooked, and that in personal opinion is to be praised: the cinematics are recorded in a continuous sequence shot, and the changes of location, characters or the transition to in-game are achieved with a fluidity worthy of the clearest example: God of War (2019).

To end these first impressions, make it clear that we are facing a great competitor for the GOTY, since like Forza Horizon 5 is, for many, the benchmark ceiling in car games, Halo Infinite could be perfectly so in terms of Regarding the FPS, since it executes everything perfectly. Obviously, we will have to enjoy the entire work to be able to safely ensure this, but The feelings that the new installment of the Master Chief has left us are very, very positive, and they have not managed to do more than put more desire in the body that December 8 arrives now, and we can see how the Master Chief, the Pilot, and the Weapon face the most dangerous army that we have ever faced. It is time to end the war once and for all.