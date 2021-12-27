We have a new trailer for The Batman!

And so out of nowhere, Warner Bros. has surprised us with a new trailer of The batman, which shows us in greater detail the relationship that exists between the faithful watchman of Gotham city Y Catwoman. We know that the link between these two characters will be explored in the future feature film, and thanks to this preview we already have a better idea of ​​what to expect.

As I was saying before, the preview in question shows us some completely new scenes and others that had already been seen before. After all, its producers are leaving us with the best for when the film eventually hits theaters.

Evidently, Bruce wayne will be the center of attention in The Batman, although it seems that Catwoman he will also have an important role to play within the film. We say this because, in addition to the trailer, The batman He will also tell us the origins of this thief.

The batman hits theaters on March 4, 2022 already HBO Max on April 19.

Editor’s note: From the looks of the trailer, it looks like The Batman will have a lot more action than I expected. This is not necessarily a bad thing, however, there will be people who prefer to explore the detective nature of the hero but surely there will be ample room for this as well.

Via: Warner Bros.