The Polar cold it is already a reality, with collapsed thermometers and even snow forecast for some areas of the country. To avoid spending that cold on the street at home, we do not have to walk around the corridors or put the heating on full blast (especially if we want to avoid scares on the bill).

A good solution are the heaters, a form of exclusively heat the space of the house that we are or are going to use, be it the living room or our bedroom, for example. And today, among so many Black Friday offers as we have this week, we have found a model of Aigostar reduced to minimum price:





It is a ceramic heater, which uses PTC ceramic heating elements (more durable than those used in traditional heaters). Have three heat modes: high (2,000W), low (1,000W) and fan only (35W). Being able to choose one or the other depending on our needs.

Includes a remote control with which to control the heater (something that is really appreciated when we are lying on the sofa and we do not feel like getting up) and it has an oscillation of 70 degrees. Which, the brand claims, allows heat rooms up to 20 m². It can also be programmed





It also has improvements compared to traditional heaters in terms of safety, since it has a triple system of overheating and anti-tip protection that turns it off in the event of an accident. Being quite small, 18x18x45.50 centimeters, and have wheels, we can transport it and put it anywhere.

Aigostar Bert – 2000W Ceramic Heater, Remote Control, 70 ° Oscillation, 3 Modes, Fan. Silent tower heater, Thermostat, 7.5 hour timer. Black color

More offers?

If you join Amazon Prime, you have a 30-day free trial (after 36 euros per year) to enjoy free fast shipping, priority accessory to offers, services such as Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading and unlimited photo storage. In addition, if you are a student, becoming a Prime Student costs half and you have a 90-day trial.

You can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Xataka Selección in our Telegram channel or in our profiles Twitter , Facebook and Flipboard magazine. You can also take a look at those hunting bargains from Vitónica, Directo al Paladar and Jared as well as with our colleagues from Compradicción. You can see all the bargains they publish on Twitter and Facebook, and even subscribe to their ads via Telegram.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

In Decosfera | Smart thermostats to program the heating and find the house warm when you arrive (saving on the electricity bill)

In Decosfera | Fireplaces, heaters and outdoor heaters to continue enjoying the garden in winter