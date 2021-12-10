In the world of hairdressing there is also a place for “luxury” and without a doubt one of the reference brands of hairstyle accessories luxury it’s Dyson. With a blow dryer, hair styler, and cordless straightener in the vanities – and in the wishlist– of thousands of women around the world.

Its products stand out for a very good heat management that seeks to minimize damage to the hair (Although it is always ideal to use them together with heat protectors). In addition to having designs and finishes that really make us feel like luxury objects. And now for the VAT-free days of MediaMark Found the Airwrap Cordless Straightener and Styler on sale:

Hair iron

Hair straighteners are essential in the day-to-day life of many women -among which of course I include myself-, not only to make our hair smooth as a table (which also) but to shaping and shaping our hair. And since they also allow us to make waves and curls, they are simply one of our gadget of beauty preferred par excellence.

And Dyson’s wireless hair straighteners have positioned themselves as a “luxury” option in the hairdressing world due to their wonderful finishes, which have even won over Blanca Suárez. But the truth is that we are going a bit on the budget (its original price is 499 euros), so any reduction is welcome. So finding them Reduced on MediaMark VAT-free days It has been a pleasant surprise, for 499 euros 412.40 euros:





The iron has 30 minutes of autonomy (it charges in about 70 minutes) and the freedom with which it gives us by being able to work our hair without having to worry about a cable it’s huge. Another of its highlights is its optimal heat managementSince we can regulate the temperature at 165, 185 and 210 degrees depending on the needs of our hair, the iron will keep it constant.

In addition, its flexible plates promise (and comply) to adapt to all types of hair, thus damaging it less and achieving a finish with less frizz and static electricity.

Dyson Corrale cordless iron

Hair styler

The Dyson Airwrap Shaper is one of the gadgets of beauty of what practically everyone who tries it -including us- says she can’t live without him. Although the reasons are varied, there are some that are repeated: it allows you to get outrageous curls, dry your hair, straighten it and a thousand other things thanks to its multiple heads.

In short: it is an all-in-one with a wide possibility to banish the rest of gadgets from our dresser. We already tried it a while ago and were astonished by both its presentation and its results. And we have also found it reduced in the days without VAT from MediaMark by 499 euros 412.40 euros:





Like the iron, the Airwrap has four different temperatures to change from one to another depending on our hair type and the hairstyle we plan to do. It includes four shapers (two 30 cm and two 40 cm), one stiff straightening brush, a soft straightening brush, a round volume brush and a precast dryer.





