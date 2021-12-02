Yes, Paula Echevarría has done hers again with a look that has not gone unnoticed. The recent mom posted just a few hours ago on her Instagram account a winter style that brings together several garments that they conquer together or separately. A outfit that mixes low-cost elements, such as Stradivarius boots, with pieces from the world of luxury, such as the Chanel bag.





On this occasion, Paula opts for a jacket or short coat with fur applications from The Extrem Collection, valued at 330 euros. The black ribbed sweater with gold buttons is from Space Flamingo and costs 135 euros. Secondly, the green hunting skirt is from Primark, but we have not found it on the firm’s website.

Lily Rose Depp for Chanel Beauty

As add-ons, we highlight the boots over the knee with sole track by Stradivarius. A model suitable for most pockets, since it has a price of 49.99 euros. In addition, they are also available in white. Finally, we refer to the beautiful quilted Chanel bag that she wears in her hands.









Short coat from The Extrem Collection. 330 euros.





Black ribbed sweater from Space Flamingo. 135 euros.





Stradivarius XL flat boots with track sole. 49.99 euros.

Photographs | @pau_eche, Stradivarius, Space Flamingo, The Extrem Collection