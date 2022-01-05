It’s so much better than a Netflix live-action!

The new video RE Anime recreates one of the most celebrated Jujutsu Kaisen fights in the Sports Festival Arc between the Tokyo and Kyoto schools of Wizardry. One of the climactic points is the confrontation between Maki Zenin and Kasumi Miwa, the speedy swordswoman of the Kyoto school. This epic short film (which surpasses some Netflix live-action) was directed by Nik Shaw and Yoshi Sudarso, and stars Hana Wu as Maki and Julie Zhan as Kasumi.

This live-action version of Jujutsu Kaisen is just one of many live-action anime adaptations from the RE: Anime YouTube channel. The channel has also produced other high-quality versions based on Naruto, One-Punch Man, and Avatar: The Last Airbender. Shaw ends the channel’s latest video by revealing that they are now working on a fan movie based on Nakaba Suzuki’s Seven Deadly Sins.

Fans who want to see more of Maki’s beatings should keep an eye out for Jujutsu Kaisen 0. The first film in the series, a prequel that stars Yuta Okkotsu, another powerful sorcerer that we had not seen in action until now and who is accompanied . A new action-packed trailer for the film was released at this year’s Jump Festa. The trailer shows many of the Jujutsu High students, including the film’s central protagonist, Yuta Okkotsu, taking on Suguru Geto. The film opened in Japan on December 24 and has already grossed a record 2.69 billion yen (about $ 23.5 million) and is on track to be one of the highest-grossing anime films of all time.. Details of the film’s international release have yet to be announced.

Jujutsu Kaisen was created by Gege Akutami and was first published in 2017. In three short years, it has grown into one of the most popular anime and manga franchises in the world, with more than 60 million copies of the manga in circulation worldwide. An anime adaptation, produced by the MAPPA studio of Attack on Titan completed its first season in March. Despite taking a two-month hiatus in the summer, Akutami’s manga series overcame stiff competition from Demon Slayer and Tokyo Revengers and was the best-selling manga in Japan in 2021.

