Whether you are from decorate the Christmas tree in detail As if you prefer to complicate your life as little as possible -but you want it to be just as beautiful of course- we have found a whole selection of Christmas decorations perfect for almost any style (and budget).

From details in natural wood to the classic balls with velvet ribbon red we can sign on Amazon to complete the decoration of the element with the most presence in the house at this time. These are some of our favorites:





The first of our options is a complete pack of 52 pieces made of straw with details as original as the wool caps of the two figurines in the shape of children or red velvet bows for the little angels. A selection of natural finishes that combines the style of Nordic decoration with the more traditional aspects of Christmas decoration.

We find it for sale on Amazon for only 20.99 euros, a quite competent price if we consider that we can decorate almost the entire tree with them.

Christmas Tree Ornaments, 52pcs Personalized Straw Christmas Tree Decoration, Christmas Ornaments for Star Tree Christmas Ornamental Straw Pendants





Without leaving naturalistic and bohemian aesthetics, we sign this pack of five wooden pieces with Christmas motifs: a reindeer, stars and trees. The silhouettes look like the classic Christmas balls or even snow ones.

The combination of whites with the tones of natural wood make them combine with any type of decoration so we can place them together with other more colorful pieces. We have them on Amazon for 22.99 euros the complete pack of five different pieces.

BELLE VOUS Wooden Christmas Tree Ornaments (5 Pieces) Hollow Cutwork Christmas Decorations with Laser Cut – Pendant with String Christmas Ornament – Wood Slice for Christmas Party





More traditional is this selection of 14 handcrafted tree balls (according to the manufacturer’s own description). A selection in white with different illustrations -all with Christmas motifs- that promise to be light so as not to overload the branches of our tree and that we can hang thanks to a cute red velvet bow.

By having a combination of white, red and green colors, they blend in with the tree itself and it is easy to combine them with other decorative pieces. We have them on Amazon for 26.98 euros.

YILEEY Handmade Christmas Balls 14 pcs – Ø 7.5 cm Ball Gift Box Christmas Tree with Hanger Unbreakable Christmas Tree Ornaments – Christmas Tree Decoration – Green and White





But if you prefer to give the Christmas tree other shades than the recurring reds, greens and golds, we select these transparent balls with details such as glitter or glitter in rose gold (although they are available in other colors as well).

An ideal option for those who love pink in all its versions and do not give up on it at Christmas. The complete pack that is also on sale today, comes with 30 balls (a large number to decorate a large part of our tree) from 27.99 23.99 euros.

Sea Team 60mm / 2.36 “Transparent Assorted Ornaments Christmas Balls, Sturdy Ornamental Decorations to Hang on the Christmas Tree, Portable Gift Pack Christmas Set (30pcs)





With a design inspiration vintage but at the same time original, we selected these 12 bells with an ancient silhouette – as if it were a bell – in a combination of white, red and green.

Each bell includes a bow of red and white gingham checks, as well as a jute rope (or red velvet as you prefer) to hang them on the tree or at the entrance of the house decorating the flower arch of the door, for example. The complete pack of 12 metal pieces is on sale on Amazon for only 15.99 euros.

12 Pieces Christmas Bell Ornaments, Traditional Christmas Tree Ornaments, Metal Craft Bell Ornaments for Christmas Party Decoration Supplies





