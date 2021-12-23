We explain the end of the first season of Hawkeye

We share the explanation of the different events that occurred at the end of the first season of Hawkeye, the series that closes 2021 for Marvel Studios

The Hawkeye series reached the end of its first season, and with it some situations unraveled, and new alliances were woven for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The return of old acquaintances and the revelation of new heroes and heroines nuanced the outcome of the series that closes the 2021 Marvel Studios launches on digital platforms.

Discover what the season finale of Hawkeye leaves us, which we explain in detail

Eleonor Bishop’s friends

In the end of episode 5 it was discovered that Kingpin is the man who has done business with Eleonor Bishop, but this is not recent, since Derek Bishop’s widow took over the business in 2012, where the businesswoman took care of paying. for the protection of Wilson Fisk.

After the arrest of Jack Duquesne, who is accused of the murder of her uncle Jack, Eleonor reveals that she was the murderer of her fiancé’s relative, but that she is not willing to involve her daughter in his affairs, so she decides see Fisk to announce that their deals have ended and that he does not act against him as there will be consequences, something that the Kingpin will not be willing to tolerate.

Swordman in action

After a brief stay in prison, Jack Duquesne is released from prison, thanks to a mysterious benefactor posting his bail. Jack seeks to clear his name from Eleonor and Kate Bishop, whom he helps fight the Tracksuit Mafia.

Duquesne shows his skill and not only redeems himself to Kate, he also helps unmask Eleonor and becomes an ally of Grills and his friends in the Live Role Playing Games.

Mates

While Clin Barton avoided at all costs to involve Kate Bishop in his fight to clear his name, Hawkeye officially acknowledges Bishop as his partner in combat and finally involves her in his preparation for what will be one of the most important battles for both of them.

Kate and Clint prepare all kinds of tips for their arrows in what they anticipate will be a busy night at Bishop Security’s New Years Eve dinner, where not only will the Mafia tracksuit be behind the archers, but Kingpin and Yelena Belova will also be invited to attend. Party.

Pending accounts

One of the important moments of the final episode occurs with the confrontation between Clint Barton and Yelena Belova, who is willing to fulfill her mission to exterminate Hawkeye, which culminates in a spectacular battle on the Rockefeller Center ice rink.

Clint tries to make Yelena see reason, who is convinced that Barton allowed the death of Natasha Romanoff, but finally the former SHIELD agent tells him what happened in Vormir, as well as how he felt the immense love he had for his sister, proof of this was the secret whistle they both had, something that was heard in Black Widow.

Kate Bishop, a rising heroine

Kate Bishop shows her courage when she saves her mother from the clutches of Wilson Fisk, who is determined to murder Eleonor Bishop with his own hands.

Without measuring the danger of facing the Kingpin alone, Kate not only saves her mother, she also manages to contain Wilson Fisk, regardless of the fact that at least in volume and skill Fisk has great experience to fight, managing to beat him in something that Clint himself Barton recognizes him, since few people have fought the Kingpin, and they survive to tell about it.

Families sometimes argue

Maya López begins to discover the truth behind the death of her father, one of the Kingpin’s right arms, who was murdered by Clint Barton under the Ronin kill, after Fisk himself tipped her off about members of the Tracksuit Mafia that were in the place.

Maya first defeats Kaz, and then directly faces the Kingpin, whom she shoots at point blank range, but it is not known if she killed Wilson Fisk, although we do not doubt that Kingpin will return to future Marvel Studios projects.

The truth behind the clock

After defeating the Tracksuitmafia and Kingpin, Clin invites Kate to spend Christmas at his house to meet his family. Clint gives Laura the mysterious watch they were tracking, in which the past of Laura Barton, who was Agent 19, better known as Mockingbird, is revealed.

Ronin’s goodbye

In a symbolic act Clint and Kate destroy the Ronin suit, a cloak that Barton wore during the five years that his family was vanished by Thanos, in the beginning of a fruitful partnership that will thrive beyond Hawkeye’s season finale.

