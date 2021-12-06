An earlier version of this article was published in 2018.

Humanity needs to reduce its CO2 emissions. Both for strict public health reasons and for the future habitability of the planet. Although we are still (very) far from achieving it, there is a clear trend: renewable energy. Many countries aspire to get rid of fossil fuels by 2050, shifting their energy production from thermal power plants to solar panels.

Good idea, huh?

The report. A priori yes. But the growing demand for panels could have a not-so-unexpected consequence: the rare metals needed to make them are in short supply. A report from the Netherlands Ministry of Infrastructure, one of many countries that has set a deadline to liquidate non-renewable energy, illustrates just how far the renewable transition could die earlier than expected.

Twelve times more. For the manufacture of panels, rechargeable batteries or complex circuits, certain types of minerals are used, such as neodymium magnet, indium, praseodymium or dysprosium. The demand for all of them will multiply over the next few years, following the interest of many governments in renewable energy. Before 2050, we could need twelve times more indium or seven times more neodymium than today.

There’s so much? The problem arises not so much from rare metal reserves as from the rate of production. As explained here, opening a mine and processing the minerals takes time. Interest in panel construction is likely to exceed the pace and demands of the mining industry’s viability to find, open and exploit new deposits. If so, it would not be ruled out to run into a lack in the offer.

After all, the report only looks at one industry: renewable energy. The metals studied are used in other sectors, dependent on their extraction for the manufacture of all kinds of technological products. The Dutch ministry’s forecasts are likely to fall short, and the tight supply of rare minerals (and their consequent increase in price) will come earlier than expected.

Who extracts. In other words: there is business. And who controls it? China, whose rare metal production is much higher than the rest of the countries involved in the business. With what that means. Significantly, China is the country that has opted for renewable energy with the most enthusiasm, wildly multiplying installed solar power. His interest is purely strategic (hence his support for the Paris Agreement).

What can all the countries that have declared the end of fossil energy do in fifteen or twenty years? On the one hand, learn to recycle. On the other, as this article by The Verge analyzes, start producing. Rare metals are not so rare: they are found all over the globe. However, its chemical characteristics make its extraction difficult. Difficult, dangerous and expensive.

Image: Antonio García / Unsplash