“If there is no investment, there is no growth and, if there is no growth, we are not going to solve the country’s social problems,” says the businessman, forged in the Mexican multinational Femsa for 46 years, before occupying the seat of president of the CCE in 2019.

Faced with a scenario that continues to be turbulent, between new variants of COVID-19, pressures in supply chains and globally high inflation, Salazar Lomelín sees the opportunity to face external threats from the inside.

Expansión: What is the balance you make in the middle of the six-year term on the management of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador?

Carlos Salazar: We are seeing chiaroscuro. There are positive things, such as the stability of the economy, that no more debt has been taken, that public sector deficits are kept under control and public finances are healthy. I think all those things are very good. Number two, the vaccination program has been thriving. We already have almost half of the population vaccinated, this has given us a chance to return to our normal activity in a safer way.

Where are the areas of concern? Without a doubt, they have been the lack of investment and, therefore, the lack of growth. We saw the new forecast of the Bank of Mexico (Banxico), where the one that had been made decreases significantly, to 5.4%, that is, below the famous 6% that we said was very achievable.

This is accompanied by an inflationary problem that, although it has its origin in the world, externally, we are also contributing to the inflation problem. Non-core inflation, which is the one that measures the most volatile products, is experiencing growth of up to 11%, and there comes, among other things, the part of energy, which is much more influenced by the internal situation of the country.

E: In the internal part and the situations where the Federal Government could have an impact through public policies, what is the area of ​​opportunity?

CS: Investment in Mexico has traditionally been very low. If we want to grow, investment should be at levels much higher than what we have achieved and that would ensure a virtuous circle: we invest, jobs are created, when jobs are created, income is created, and that income also creates growth in the variables. of demand and consumption, above all.

If there is no investment, there is no growth, and if there is no growth we will not solve the social problems of the country. What we believe is that the obsession that we should have for investment has not occurred.

We do not see a public policy orientation so constantly trying to stimulate investment. There are an enormous amount of restrictions, regulations, new legislation, since the poor understanding of many of the intentions that public policy wants to make has caused the relationship of investment with the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) reach less than 19%, one of the lowest rates in recent years.

E: And what is the country’s potential in terms of the relationship between investment and GDP?

CS: The potential that we have marked is that we should walk at 25%, of which five points [porcentuales] They should be public investment, which is now not even three points. The government, despite the well-known projects, such as the Mayan Train, the airport and the Trans-isthmic Train, should be investing much more in more regions of our country, and we are not achieving that.