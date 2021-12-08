The new BMW XM will put the icing on the line of the Bavarian manufacturer at the end of next spring when it will be unveiled. A very controversial model since we gave you the first details almost five years ago, and about which we tell you unknown secrets.

They called us crazy when we started 2017 giving the first brushstrokes of what was the most secret project that BMW had started working on. So, we already knew quite a bit of information about a new SUV that was destined to put the icing on the line, in parallel to the Series 8 from which it took the digit.

You could hardly think that the Munich people were working on a model above the X7, despite the fact that the approach was much more sporty and where space was not exactly one of the rules of gold. The then known as BMW X8 has remained that way until the recent presentation of the concept car in which its real commercial name has been confirmed, that of BMW XM.

The side of the future BMW XM reproduces the elegant and sporty style of the X2

The BMW XM is the German answer to the Ferrari Purosangue

The manufacturer, and the sports division, have worked in absolute secrecy completely omitting the rumors that the Bavarians were signing alliances with McLaren to develop an heir to the old M1. Even laughing at that information, but with a detail: they never confirmed or denied this sporty SUV, because the prototypes were going to be hunted in spy photos yes or yes, which is silly to do so and would leave them in a bad position. An idea that began to materialize in 2016.

But what many will wonder is why it had to be an SUV and not a sports car. The truth is that it has not been a whim of the top managers, but it has justified reasons. The most obvious is that the market is what really demands, and the second is the benefit that you are going to get. Supercars leave money but the units in which millions of Euros have been invested are counted. The XM will leave much more in the box, because it will not only be destined for the United Arab Emirates, but it is also expected to sell in the United States and in Europe where, despite its 750 hp and the demanding Euro 7 emissions standard, it will comply with the strict limits. In fair amounts but more than a high-end sports car for sure.

And there is a third very important factor in the decision. And is that everything is known in the automotive industry. Engineers and designers parade from one brand to another, so you end up knowing what the competition has in mind. When the development of a model is finished and it is put on sale, the replacement and the Bavarians are already being considered they knew -first-hand- that the Ferrari Purosangue would be a realityLike those of Affalterbach, they have plans for a sports SUV – which we have also told you about – to replace the AMG GT Saloon when it reaches the end of its commercial life. And BMW wants to be in all segments, or in the vast majority, and it was not going to allow itself to leave the Italians in this war of super SUVs.