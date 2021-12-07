Actress, mother of three children and passionate about sports who does not hesitate to show many of the tricks that make her maintain a great body over the years.

From the intermittent fasting that both she and her husband practice to the hardest exercises to keep you in top shape and of which we have already spoken to you. She practices yoga, horseback riding, boxing… She is a true athlete.

He has just shown on Instagram a photograph in which we see his buttocks and it is indisputable not only that he has an ass ten, but that sport is more than present in his life, because that body can be kept that way thanks to physical exercise.

The actress has shown some of her exercises on more than one occasion and on her Instagram account she has a glute exercise routine of which we have already taken good note and that we have analyzed in detail.

Elsa Pataky’s glute exercise routine

The actress does seven exercises that she repeats in a total of four sets with 20 seconds of rest between each of the exercises that are true fat burners. You will have stiffness the next day, that’s for sure, but it is a routine that you can adapt and do at home. Elsa Pataky uses four tools that we can use for other types of exercises:

PROIRON Neoprene Dumbbells Neoprene Coated Dumbbells 2 x 1,5KG





BODYMATE Fitness Exercise Ball with Anti-Blowout System | with bowler hat | Yoga Pilates Ball and Exercise | Sitting Ball | Exercise Ball for Fitness





Ortho Care S Fitness – Suspension / Functional Rope Training. Multifunction Gymnastics Kit – Strengthening, Endurance and Muscle Toning. with Door Anchor.…





Elastic Muscle Bands, 3 Pieces Fitness Elastic Bands with 3 Levels for Legs / Buttocks / Thighs, Wide Hip Non-slip Resistance Bands for Yoga, Pilates, Crossfit, Home, Gym

Begin with a one-legged glute raise, without the hips touching the mat at any time. In this way, the core has to be working during the 20 seconds (with each leg) that the exercise lasts.

Second follow with a good morning with dumbbells of 20 seconds, an exercise to work the posterior chain in which posture is very very important. We must keep our back straight at all times as explained in Vitónica , and legs spread at the hips.

The third of the exercises consists of a lunge with dumbbells (important that the knee does not touch the ground when flexing it) and again it will be 20 seconds with each leg. Vitónica once again emphasizes the importance of placement when performing this exercise , since poor posture can lead to injuries.

For squats, an almost essential exercise for any glute routine, Elsa Pataky uses the TRX. In this way get a dynamic squat in which he adds a jump when getting up, and repeats for 40 seconds.

It is the turn of work with the fitball. On this occasion Elsa Pataky places the soles of her feet on the Swiss ball and forming a bridge with your legs and buttocks that does not touch the mat. In this position, he does a rollout, that is, he rolls the ball back and forth without his glutes touching the ground for 40 seconds. This Vitónica exercise to maintain a strong abdomen and buttocks using only a fitball is one of the options, but we can also do exercises without material like these:

Touch a squat side scrolling you do with the resistance band that will be 20 seconds to each side. Then some standing glute kicks (again 20 seconds with each leg), like the ones shown in Vitónica and that belong to this complete exercise routine , but for which Elsa uses a support to keep her balance.

Without a doubt, a routine with which to sweat the shirt and show us that in this sport, wanting is power.