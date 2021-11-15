How little it takes, sometimes, to create a look functional, stylish and comfortable. This has reminded us of Tamara Falcó with her latest styling. The proposal is not “nothing to write home about” a priori, but it makes it clear that with garments from the bottom of the wardrobe we can build a outfit to wear from Monday to Friday, on more or less formal occasions, depending on how you combine it.





The style in question consists of a classic denim shirt, a floral print midi skirt and a striking western belt with silver applications. It seems that Falcó is wearing tall chocolate-colored boots. In winter, We can add to the set a beige knitted sweater and a tailored camel coat.

The outfit we like it both to go to the office and to go out to dinner with some friends on a Thursday night. It is also suitable for the weekend. In order to emulate this look, we hunt clothes low-cost very similar that we can dress together or separately.





· Vero Moda denim shirt in Venca. 39.99 euros , 31.99 euros.

· Skirt by Polín et Moi in El Corte Inglés. 45.95 euros.

· Maje leather belt. 125 euros.

Bryan Stepswise cowboy boots. 89.90 euros , 69.90 euros.

